Kindly makes hormonal health care more approachable

Kindly His' at home semen test kit

Kindly His' at home semen test kit

Hormonal healthcare can be intimidating, since it touches on the most intimate parts of our lives. Kindly wants to make it accessible to more people, with a combination of at-home diagnostic tests (including semen tests and tests for polycystic ovary syndrome), telehealth consultations and supplements.

The Bangalore-based startup, which has ambitions to expand into global markets, announced today it has raised a $3.25 million seed round from investors including Y Combinator, Olive Tree, Soma, Goodwater and Gaingels.

Kindly has two product lines, KindlyHis and KindlyHers. KindlyHers will launch a PCOS predictive test that can help women diagnose and manage PCOS. It also sells routine lab work for PCOS profiles and STD diagnosis. KindlyHis’ sperm tests lets users take the test at home and then send it to a test center for diagnosis.

Kindly was founded in 2020 by Nilay Mehrotra, its CEO, and previously known as Janani.life. Mehrotra told TechCrunch that before taking part of Y Combinator’s winter 2022 cohort, Kindly was focused on fertility, specifically building a B2B tool for IVF clinics that would help them select the right embryo.

“But as we start to get a better understanding of the market and our customers, we realized the problem was indeed much bigger and we needed to focus on lifestyle disorders,” he said. “We realized that at-home semen testing and diagnostics had a much bigger use case than just fertility and we didn’t want to limit ourselves to that."

Since launching a month ago, Mehrotra said revenue growth is trending at 30% month-over-month, and the company expects to reach $1 million in revenue at the end of the year.

Mehrotra says the market opportunity in India for lifestyle disorders, sexual performance and hormonal wellness is $8 billion, based on the startup’s findings that 130 million people in India spend about $60 on sexual wellness and performance products.

In the future, Kindly will also focus on more wellness categories, and expand its product portfolio to include eczema, psoriasis and gut health. Its goal is to acquire 130 million users, and it plans to launch an app within the next few months.