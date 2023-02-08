U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,169.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,158.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,764.75
    -12.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.10
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    +0.68 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    +10.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9380
    -0.1340 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,197.89
    +298.62 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.26
    +9.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,906.49
    +41.78 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Kindred Group plc - Year-end report: January - December 2022 (unaudited)

·6 min read

SLIEMA, Malta, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immediate actions being taken to improve profitability following weaker than expected performance in the quarter

Fourth quarter 2022

  • Total revenue, from both B2B and B2C operations, was GBP 305.5 (244.9) million.

  • Gross winnings revenue (B2C) increased by 23 per cent to GBP 295.1 (240.5) million. Excluding the Netherlands, it increased by 1 per cent.

  • Underlying EBITDA increased by 42 per cent to GBP 39.1 (27.6) million.

  • Profit before tax was GBP 51.9 (78.8) million, impacted positively by the reassessment of the fair value of the Relax Gaming contingent consideration of GBP 40.8 million.

  • Profit after tax was GBP 50.0 (75.0) million.

  • Earnings per share were GBP 0.23 (0.33).

  • 1,199,000 shares/SDRs were purchased, with a total value of SEK 126.4, or GBP 10.0 million.

  • Free cash flow amounted to GBP 30.9 (7.7) million.

  • Number of active customers increased by 25 per cent to 1,827,881 (1,461,009), an increase of 12 per cent excluding the Netherlands.

January to December 2022

  • Total revenue, from both B2B and B2C operations, was GBP 1,068.7 (1,259.6) million.

  • Gross winnings revenue (B2C) decreased by 17 per cent to GBP 1,042.9 (1,255.2) million. Excluding the Netherlands, it decreased by 3 per cent.

  • Underlying EBITDA decreased by 61 per cent to GBP 129.2 (332.1) million.

  • Profit before tax was GBP 126.8 (338.4) million, impacted positively by the reassessment of the fair value of the Relax Gaming contingent consideration of GBP 80.4 million.

  • Profit after tax was GBP 120.1 (295.3) million.

  • Earnings per share were GBP 0.54 (1.31).

  • 5,584,205 shares/SDRs were purchased, with a total value of SEK 548.8, or GBP 43.9, million.

  • Free cash flow amounted to GBP 69.6 (231.1) million.

  • The Board of Directors propose a dividend of GBP 0.345 (0.337) per share/SDR, equal to a total dividend of approximately GBP 75 million.

CEO Henrik Tjärnström comments the fourth quarter of 2022

"Despite growth in our core markets and continued encouraging performance in the Netherlands, following re-entry to the market in July 2022, the fourth quarter fell significantly short of our ambitious expectations."

"Several core markets continued to perform well during the quarter, with solid activity in France, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands contributing to total revenue of GBP 305.5 million, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Netherlands continued to exceed our expectations with daily average Gross winnings revenue of GBP 0.6 million, and we remain firmly on track to being the number one operator in 2023."

"While most core markets have performed well, Belgium has been impacted by regulatory changes with increased requirements on customer duty of care and responsible gambling limitations affecting revenue negatively. In Norway changes made to our offering also had a negative impact. In both markets this follows the pattern seen previously as a result of regulatory changes and we are working hard to mitigate the impact, with the expectation that revenues will stabilise in the coming quarters and return to growth over time."

"The non-satisfactory performance during the fourth quarter, attributed to these one-off items as well as the headwinds in Belgium and Norway, have led to actions being taken to further improve profitability. These include reducing losses in North America, re-prioritising investment projects and further optimising the Group's operating expenses to improve scalability, and we expect these actions to materially lower our growth in operating expenses."

"With 81 per cent of our Gross winnings revenue coming from locally regulated markets in the fourth quarter, contributing to a fact-based dialogue and being a trusted speaking partner to regulators and policy formers is a top priority for us. The Sustainable Gambling Conference held in Amsterdam on 19 October 2022, and our "journey towards zero", with 3.3 per cent of revenue from high-risk customers in the fourth quarter (3.8 per cent in the third quarter) are important activities for us to provide a transparent and honest debate."

"2022 has been a difficult year in many ways, not only for Kindred. However, while the geopolitical uncertainty and cost-of-living challenges remain, the actions now taken and a large customer database from the fourth quarter will strengthen our path towards our 2025 financial targets."

Trading update up to and including 5 February 2022

The average daily Gross winnings revenue for the Group, up to and including 5 February 2022, was GBP 3.7 million, 36 per cent (32 per cent in constant currency) higher than the daily average for the full first quarter of 2022. The average daily Gross winnings revenue for the Group excluding the Netherlands, up to and including 5 February 2023, was GBP 2.9 million, 9 per cent (6 per cent in constant currency) higher than the daily average for the full first quarter of 2022.

Sports betting Gross winning revenue has been positively impacted by a stronger sports betting margin of 12.2 per cent after free bets for the above period, compared to 10.2 per cent for the full first quarter of 2022.

Kindred Group's presentation of the year-end report

Today, 8 February 2023, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10:00 (CET) which will be web casted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022. For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, access by registering on https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002169. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-02-2023 07:30 CET.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director -
Corporate Development & Investor Relations,
+46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth,
Investor Relations Manager,
+46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3710667/1832960.pdf

Kindred Group plc " Year-end report: January - December 2022 (unaudited)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3710667/bb6a86516390b72b.pdf

Press release: Kindred Group plc Year end report January December 2022 unaudited

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-group-plc--year-end-report-january--december-2022-unaudited-301741673.html

Recommended Stories

  • How growing up in an MLB clubhouse prepared Patrick Mahomes for NFL stardom

    Pat Mahomes, former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, told his son to quit football, thinking his future was in baseball or basketball.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, raised its profit forecast twice last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates. But freight rates have since tumbled as recession looms and pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session.