U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.50
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,798.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,003.25
    -42.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.30
    -16.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    -5.83 (-5.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -26.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.02
    +2.27 (+7.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8320
    -0.3500 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,412.72
    -668.22 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.18
    -2.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.25
    -94.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Kindred publishes combined Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021

·3 min read

VALLETTA, Malta, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has today published a combined Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year. The report can be accessed on the Group's website www.kindredgroup.com.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published its combined Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year. The report provides an introduction to Kindred as a company and the Group's long-term strategy. It also includes facts and figures, case studies, as well as ambitions and commitments within Kindred's five sustainability priority areas: `Responsible gambling', `Maintaining integrity', `Running a compliant business', `Being Kindred' and `Contributing to our communities'.

The report includes progress on the Group's sustainability ambitions and commitments in 2021, and sets out new long-term sustainability ambitions next to the important ambition of reaching zero per cent Gross winnings revenue from harmful gambling by 2023. Kindred has also continued to work on limiting climate impact, entered into new partnerships, launched several initiatives in local communities and continued the development of its diversity, equity and inclusion agenda.

In his CEO comment, Henrik Tjärnström points out the strategic direction of Kindred and the focus on locally licenced markets; "Looking ahead, I see an exciting future for Kindred. Over ten years ago we embarked on a strategy to transform ourselves and over time only operate in locally licensed markets. In 2020 we took the decision to adapt the organisation for this future based on scalability, compliance and differentiation. In the final quarter of 2021, we derived 77 per cent of our Gross winnings revenue from locally licenced markets and have proved we can be scalable in these markets with solid bottom line growth".

Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 May 2022 at 10.00 CET in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Annual Report 2021 has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation. The ESEF format will be filed to the relevant officially appointed mechanism (OAM) as soon as this has been confirmed by the authorities where we are registered and listed. Once filed, the ESEF report will also be published on the Kindred Group website.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-03-2022 09:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Alexander Westrell, Group Head of Communications, press@kindredgroup.com, +46 73 7071686
Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-publishes-combined-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3524753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3524753/1548247.pdf

Kindred Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3524753/beec4585383094fc.pdf

Kindred publishes its combined Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-publishes-combined-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021-301502636.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sells China Media Firm Shares as Scrutiny Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. sold its entire stake in the tech outlet 36Kr Holdings Inc., the latest asset disposal in its bid to comply with demands by China’s regulators.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Bei

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.