Kindred recognised as a Best Workplace™ in Tech UK

·2 min read

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech list was published by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Kindred among 22 large tech organisations. An inclusive working environment is only one of the reasons Kindred's tech employees choose to go to work every day. Additionally, 95 per cent of employees state that the ability to balance their work and personal life is highly appreciated.

For the third year in a row, Kindred Group is officially named Best Workplace™ in Tech by Great Place to Work® UK. The recognition is driven by an annual employee engagement survey, which measures the extent to which employees across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience. It considers factors such as physical and mental wellbeing, fairness, camaraderie, and trust in the leadership. The survey shows that 95 per cent of Kindred's tech population in the UK say they are treated fairly regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability or position. Furthermore, 95 per cent of tech employees say that Kindred is a friendly place to work; you are encouraged to balance your work and personal life.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition for the third year running. The pandemic has tested us, and we've had to manage big changes in personal and professional lives. At Kindred, we have invested in training for our employees on how to manage remote working, their own mental health and avoid burnout. We have also trained managers to support the mental health of their teams", says Gavin Hayward, Chief HR Officer at Kindred Group.

"We have recently introduced our approach to hybrid working. This policy is based on employee feedback and allows our people to organise their time for optimum performance and focus on their goals and responsibilities, whether at home or in the office," concludes Hayward.

"Technology has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic - and it's what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter their organisation size, location or industry. Those within the UK's tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people's personal wellbeing are the ones we're proud to celebrate today," says Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
+46 72 165 15 17
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-recognised-as-a-best-workplace--in-tech-uk,c3429281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3429281/1478500.pdf

Kindred recognised as a Best Workplaceâ„¢ in Tech UK

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-london,c2965312

Kindred London

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/gptw-kindred,c2965313

GPTW Kindred

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-recognised-as-a-best-workplace-in-tech-uk-301395956.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

