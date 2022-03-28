U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Kindred takes its first step in Canada with launch of Unibet in Ontario

·2 min read

VALLETTA, Malta, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues its expansion in the regulated North American states by attaining a licence in Ontario, Canada. This marks the seventh licence in North America where Kindred is represented by its flagship brand Unibet.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) expands its North American footprint by entering the Canadian market after receiving an iGaming licence in Ontario. The province is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America. Ontario uses an open regulatory model, which will allow Kindred to launch iGaming and sports betting products under their multiproduct brand, Unibet.

"This is an exciting day and a significant milestone for both Kindred and Unibet," says Amanda Brewer, Country Manager Canada, Kindred Group. "We are proud to have received permission to launch in Ontario on the first day the market opens and look forward to building long-term relationships with our customers and partners. The iGaming market in Ontario is expected to be one of the largest in North America, which makes it a truly interesting proposition for Kindred."

"Ontario is full of sports teams and passionate fans, which is no surprise given the history and popularity of the NHL, NBA and MLB leagues. What makes Ontario unique is that thanks to its multicultural population matches within for example soccer, rugby, tennis, curling, and cricket are easily found. There will be no shortage of sports for fans to wager on when the market opens on 4 April. We are excited to provide fans with first class products and experiences", concludes Brewer.

The Unibet Sportsbook and iGaming products will be available to customers in Ontario via on.unibet.ca and the mobile apps will be available in Apple Store and Google Play Store after the market launch day on 4 April.

CONTACT:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-takes-its-first-step-in-canada-with-launch-of-unibet-in-ontario,c3533565

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3533565/1554749.pdf

Kindred takes its first step in Canada with launch of Unibet in Ontario

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/unibet-ontario,c3030087

Unibet Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-takes-its-first-step-in-canada-with-launch-of-unibet-in-ontario-301511472.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

