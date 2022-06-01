U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

KindTap Launches Integration with Dispense to Power Cashless Transactions

·2 min read

Payment integration allows customers to skip the ATM and utilize Pay Now/Pay Later digital payments at Dispense-enabled retailers

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - KindTap Technologies ("KindTap"), the cannabis industry's first digital credit payments solution, today announced an integration with Dispense, a leading digital dispensary management and e-commerce platform. Through this integration, retailers powered by Dispense can accept KindTap digital credit and ACH payments from customers in all U.S. states where cannabis is legal.

Dispense's software allows businesses to manage, operate and scale dispensaries using flexible, customizable e-commerce tools and a variety of integrations. With the KindTap integration, Dispense's end users are able to enjoy the convenience of seamless, cashless transactions without the risks and friction associated with cash payments. KindTap's fully compliant digital payments solution allows customers to either 'Pay Now' through a bank account connection or 'Pay Later' through a revolving line of credit.

"Dispense integrates with the most innovative businesses in cannabis to offer dispensaries the most effective solutions," said Cathy Corby Iannuzzelli, co-founder and President of KindTap. "KindTap is a top-tier digital credit solution that supports retailers in accepting cashless transactions and will take Dispense-enabled dispensaries to the next level. We are thrilled to partner with a technology platform that shares our mission to make cannabis purchasing as easy and streamlined as possible."

"At Dispense, we are constantly pursuing new ways to streamline and modernize cannabis retail experiences," said Kyla Sirni, co-founder and CEO of Dispense. "KindTap's credit capabilities and digital payment solutions are a game-changer for our highly regulated industry, making this integration a natural fit with Dispense's mission to optimize business management. Our customers will appreciate this frictionless option for dispensary payments."

KindTap and Dispense integration is available at multiple operators, including KindRun, Local Roots and Resinate in Massachusetts. For more information on KindTap, visit kindtap.com.

About KindTap Technologies

KindTap Technologies, LLC operates a financial technology platform that offers credit and loyalty-enabled payment solutions for highly-regulated industries typically driven by cash and ATM-based transactions. KindTap offers payment processing and related consumer applications for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. Founded in 2019, the company is backed by several strategic investors with debt capital provided by U.S.-based institutions. Learn more at kindtap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindtap-launches-integration-with-dispense-to-power-cashless-transactions-301558736.html

SOURCE KindTap Technologies LLC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c4742.html

