Kinematics Announces Company Growth by Doubling United States Team

Kinematics Doubles United States Team

Kinematics Doubles United States Team

PHOENIX, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.kinematicsmfg.com, a world leader in intelligent motion control, is excited to share significant growth milestones for the company. Kinematics started in a small garage in Southern California in 1996 and, for many years, had a slow-burn growth rate of employees.

In June 2021, Kinematics welcomed a new Chief Executive Officer, John Payne, who took the company in a new direction and has more than doubled the size of the United States team, with more positions planned. "We had to ask ourselves, 'What are we trying to be? What are the strategic objectives? What are our strengths, and where do we need to improve? What projects and processes need to be in place?' If there wasn't a process, we had to think strategically about a position and bring someone in to help figure out what we need to do."

Nearly all departments have expanded and added top-tier talent with every position that has been filled. Mike Baka, Chief Operating Officer, joined Kinematics in December 2021. With over 25 years in the industrial manufacturing industry, he is bringing a wealth of knowledge to this global company, helping update supply chain processes, working with constant technological advancements, and working with the international factories in China and Mexico.

Along with job creation, Kinematics has seen service expansion. As a result, Kinematics brought on Jesse Krach, Field Service Lead, in May 2022. He is bringing his 27 years of experience in technical and management roles to the Kinematics team. As the company grows, they are looking at strategic ways to help customers. Jesse is the first of many service technicians who will be working in the field with customers.

With facilities in Mexico and China, Kinematics has to have a tight grasp on supply-chain management. Bill Liu, Strategic Sourcing Director, joined Kinematics in May 2022 to help with that. He brings his 20 years in business strategy to the team. Throughout his career, he has worked on strategic global sourcing, purchasing, category and commodity management, supply chain management, and more.

Story continues

Jennifer Cangelosi, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, states, "The growth at KMI is exciting! The leadership team has developed an aggressive business growth strategy and in order to hit these initiatives, we need to invest in strong people to get the job done. Each new person that we bring on board has a new perspective on how to grow and change our business."

To be considered for a role at Kinematics, click here.

About Kinematics

Kinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades, Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs.

Media Contact

Courtney Peril

Marketing Communications

cperil@kinematicsmfg.com

623.780.8944

Related Images













Image 1: Kinematics Doubles United States Team









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



