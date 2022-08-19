Kinematics Announces Ken Schultz as New Advisory Board Member

Ken Schultz, Advisory Board Member

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.kinematicsmfg.com, a world leader in intelligent motion control, is excited to announce the appointment of Ken Schultz as their newest Advisory Board member effective August 2022. Schultz joins an expanding Advisory Board that is providing expert guidance to the Kinematics' Leadership Team as they drive significant growth.

"Ken will provide deep expertise in product strategy and brings highly relevant knowledge of the utility-scale solar industry," says John Payne, Chief Executive Officer. "As we rapidly grow Kinematics, Ken's experience will make a strong contribution to our future success."

Schultz has over 30 years of growing and advising companies from start-ups to multi-billion dollar public companies. Throughout his career, Schultz has been responsible for defining new product offerings, bringing new products to market, and driving significant revenue growth. Ken was with utility-scale solar pioneer First Solar through its aggressive growth phase and initial public offering and has most recently served as a Board Member in multiple early-stage technology companies.

"I am excited to work closely with the leadership team at Kinematics as they roll out a range of new cutting-edge motion control solutions that will greatly enhance tracking system robustness, performance, and analytics at a time when their targeted markets are all poised for significant growth," says Ken Schultz.

As Kinematics continues to expand its line of intelligent motion control solutions, Schultz's experience in product management and business development will help Kinematics deliver robust growth and achieve their vision of a sustainable, connected future.

About Kinematics

Kinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs.

Media Contact

Courtney Peril

Marketing Communications

cperil@kinematicsmfg.com

(623) 780-8944

