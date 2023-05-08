Kinesso Partners with Bell DSP for Access to Canada's Most Advanced Connected TV Audience Solution

– Bell Media signs Kinesso as first client to utilize its new Connected TV audience solution –

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that Kinesso, the marketing engine of global marketing provider Interpublic Group (IPG), is the first client to harness the power of Bell Media's Connected TV audience solution to further target Canadians. Available exclusively through Bell DSP, Bell Media offers Canada's most advanced Connected TV audience solution, which leverages Bell's proprietary audience segments.

"As a technology-enabler with seamless data-driven solutions for leading global brands, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kinesso," said Perry MacDonald, VP, Advertising Sales, Partnerships at Bell Media. "At Bell Media, we are committed to equipping Canadian advertisers with the latest technologies and insights to meet their business needs. While Connected TV is a fast growing platform in Canada, the ability to target this increasing audience remains limited. With this launch, Bell DSP adds another layer of sophistication to our suite of marketing solutions, while putting the needs of our clients first."

"We are excited to partner with Bell Media and utilize their Connected TV data for better overall audience targeting across the Bell ecosystem," said Christy MacLeod, EVP, Data and Tech at IPG Kinesso Canada. "Bell DSP's precise targeting capabilities, combined with Bell's exclusive audience data, offer us another powerful data set to drive results and engagement among our Canadian target audiences."

Connected TV viewership has tripled over the last two years, according to Media Technology Monitor, resulting in one of the fastest growing advertising markets in Canada. As viewing options in Connected TV grow, advertisers face the challenges of a highly fragmented industry built on a complex ecosystem of devices and platforms. In response, Bell Media has created a unified audience solution, making it easier for advertisers to target audiences. This Connected TV audience solution provides brands and advertisers the unique ability to target all Canadian Connected TV audiences with a variety of characteristics, such a geography, online behaviours, financial indicators, and media consumption with the easy to use self-serve capabilities of Bell DSP.

In addition to the premium Connected TV audiences accessed directly in Bell DSP, advertisers can use Bell Audience Manager to create and target custom Connected TV viewers. With this, advertisers can further maximize the return of their digital spend by layering precise targeting across all Connected TV inventory, including deals available on the Bell DSP's premium video catalogue.

With this latest offering, Bell Media continues to lead the way in delivering innovative solutions that drive results for Canadian advertisers. Bell DSP is powered by Bell's best-in-class, privacy compliant audience data.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

