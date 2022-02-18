U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Kinetic Investment Management Announces John Kornaga, Former Portfolio Analytics Manager at Fisher Investments, as Regional Vice President

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Investment Management has appointed John Kornaga as Regional Vice President. John spent the last four years at Fisher Investments, where he led a a global team of analysts supporting institutional portfolio management processes. His responsibilities included investment analysis and portfolio selection, educating consultants on Fisher investment portfolios, as well as helping large institutions manage client acquisition and portfolio selection procedures. As a result of his work on a technology overhaul, he was able to help streamline the portfolio management process for Fisher Investments, as well as foster stronger collaboration among business units.

When asked why he decided to join Kinetic, John commented, "When looking around the industry, it's not exactly common to find a firm that truly believes in their processes and delivers exceptional service. I found the team at Kinetic to be one of those outliers that has passion for what they do and how they execute those results. Financial planning can only be successful if the client is the focus of the process, and it was clear to me that Kinetic is a firm that understands that ideology. To see the leaders and the experiences they brought to the table, it was the clear choice for me to join this exceptional firm."

As Regional Vice President for Kinetic, John will work to bring innovative ideas to existing adviser partners, as well as help grow their overall wealth management capabilities. His background in technology as well as his analytics-based approach, will bring a suite of fresh ideas to Kinetic and the RIA as a whole.

"Kinetic is excited to welcome John to the team, to help our existing advisers reach their next phase of growth," said President Ali Hashemian. With direct advising experience, a consistent track record of success, and strong understanding of the changing needs financial professionals face with their clients, we are fortunate to have someone like John help enhance the overall value proposition of Kinetic. By providing superior service built around a goal-directed approach, he will be an asset to help current and new advisers alike."

About Kinetic Investment Management
Kinetic Investment Management is an investment adviser based in Los Angeles, California. At Kinetic, we understand that your portfolio is more than just a number. It represents time and energy invested to secure a financial future for loved ones and family, often including hours sacrificed away from those very people to achieve it. That's why we take our responsibility to our clients personally, treating each and every portfolio as if it were our own. We will do everything in our power to make sure that you feel like you have a "financial concierge" at your fingertips.

Advisory services offered through Kinetic Investment Management, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

Contact:
Mike Nimmo, CFP®
800-711-4818
330174@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinetic-investment-management-announces-john-kornaga-former-portfolio-analytics-manager-at-fisher-investments-as-regional-vice-president-301485386.html

SOURCE Kinetic Investment Management

