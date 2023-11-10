Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Kinetic Third Quarter 2023 Results Call. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand you over to your host, Maddie Wagner, Head of Investor Relations to begin. Maddie, please go ahead, when you are ready.

Maddie Wagner: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Kinetics third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Here with me is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Welch, as well as Trevor Howard, our Chief Financial Officer; Matt Wall, our Chief Operating Officer; Steve Stellato, our Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer; Anne Psencik, our Chief Strategy Officer; Todd Carpenter, our General Counsel; Chris Kendrick, our SVP of Commercial; and Tyler Milam, our VP of Crude Water and New Energy Ventures. The press release we issued yesterday, the slide presentation and access to the webcast for today’s call are available at www.kinetics.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including the question-and-answer section will provide forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ from what is described in these statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. We may also provide certain performance measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP. We have provided schedules that reconcile these non-GAAP measures as part of our earnings press release. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A. With that, I will turn the call over to Jamie.

Jamie Welch: Thank you, Maddie, and welcome back. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. Yesterday, we reported our third quarter 2023 results. We achieved average gas processing volumes of 1.49 billion cubic feet per day, representing approximately 23% growth year-over-year. We continue to set new company records for process volumes with each successive quarter. Despite the operational difficulties our industry faced with hot weather over this past summer, and unfortunately, for this past quarter, some unscheduled disruptions to basin takeaway capacity. Interestingly, we achieved average process volumes had exceeded 1.53 billion cubic feet per day in the month of September, and we are now consistently knocking on the door of 1.6 billion cubic feet per day, which is our exit rate guidance.

We remain on-track to meet or exceed that target by year end. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% quarter-over-quarter, in-line with our forecast and street expectations. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we expect sequential adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter at our Midstream Logistics segment. Within our Pipeline Transportation segment, Delaware Link commenced commercial in service on October 1st, and we expect the start out of the PHP expansion on December 1st. We are updating our 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $820 million to $860 million. At the midpoint of the revised guidance range, this implies a fourth quarter annualized EBITDA exit rate over $900 million. Our current forecast is at the top-end of our 2023 capital expenditures range of $490 million to $540 million.

The good news is that, this past quarter was free cash flow positive, and we have passed the peak capital of our 2023 growth program. In 2024, we anticipate a significant increase in free cash flow, from meaningful year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, coupled with capital expenditures of less than $150 million. We have made significant progress on our projects in our 2023 capital program. Delaware Link, which began flowing gas in late September will serve as a useful service offering our customers, who value flow assurance and stable access to downstream markets. Construction continued across the state line on our gathering expansion into Lea County, New Mexico. In the quarter, Kinetic received right of way approval, inclusive of the company’s first permit with the Bureau of Land Management and the State of New Mexico.

Construction of the Texas portion of the line is largely complete, and we have made very good progress on construction in Lea County. The expansion, which is supported by multiyear agreements with minimum volume commitments, remains ahead of schedule with expected in service in early 2024. Once all three projects are in service, we will be able to offer customers in New Mexico, a highly competitive solution to premium pricing along the Gulf Coast on wholly-owned or majority-owned infrastructure. We see Permian production growing to 30 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, which represents a 4% annual growth rate from today, with biggest challenges within the natural gas value chain being in basin treating and processing constraints, as well as the egress to the Gulf Coast.

Processing capacity in the Delaware remains tight and as such, we see a great opportunity for future organic growth projects. Our commercial team is actively pursuing a number of gathering and processing opportunities with existing and potential new customers, both in New Mexico and Texas. We expect to provide updates in the near future as these commercial opportunities develop. We also glad that the uncertainty of our potential expansion of Shin Oak is now past us. We agree with enterprise products on their bullish stance towards the Permian. However, let me repeat what we have said before. We are comfortable with the capacity lease arrangements that we have on Shin Oak. They are flexible and adequate for our continued growth. We are seeing no compelling reason for significant additional NGL investment in our Pipeline Transportation segment.

On the topic of GCX, we are continuing to work through the process of monetizing our stake. We remain confident in a positive conclusion, and at such time we will report additional details. 2023 is an important year for our company. The pending completion of our capital growth plan underscores our long-term strategic vision of expanding our gathering footprint in the Delaware Basin. We look forward to issuing full year 2024 financial guidance and sharing more regarding our plans to accelerate shareholder returns with our fourth quarter earnings in February. And with that, I would now like to hand the call over to Trevor.

Trevor Howard: Thanks, Jamie. We have reported adjusted EBITDA of just over $215 million in the third quarter of 2023. Looking at our segment results, our Midstream Logistics segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $140 million in the quarter, up 2% sequentially. This was largely attributed to a modest sequential increase in processed gas volumes and strong gas fee-based gross margin growth of 4%. Despite an improvement in commodity prices, elevated hedge gains realized in the second quarter resulted in flat margins on a sequential basis. Regarding total fee based revenue growth, we continued our positive trajectory in the third quarter, growing 13% year-over-year, representing highly attractive growth of our sustainable repeatable earnings.

Midstream Logistics OpEx in the quarter was slightly higher than internal expectations, driven by a prior period adjustment for OpEx actually incurred in the first half of 2023 that was recognized in the third quarter. We expect to return to lower per unit costs in the fourth quarter that are more in line with second quarter of this year. Shifting to our Pipeline Transportation segment, we generated an adjusted EBITDA of $79 million, up 5% quarter-over-quarter. Sequential growth within the segment was driven by lower realized costs at PHP, higher margins at Epic Crude and an extra day in the quarter. With 2023 largely behind us, we are focused on derisking 2024 and beyond. To date, we have hedged approximately 25% of our 2024 commodity-linked gross profit exposure, and we expect Kinetik’s commodity-linked gross profit exposure as a percentage of total gross profit to decrease to 9% in 2024, as our new growth projects, which primarily carry minimum volume commitments are placed in service.

For the quarter, we generated an adjusted distributable cash flow of $148 million. Total capital expenditures for the quarter were $134 million, $75 million was within our Midstream Logistics segment and $59 million was at the Pipeline Transportation segment. Midstream Logistics CapEx continues to track towards the midpoint of the range of $235 million to $265 million taken together with disciplined cost control at Delaware Link where we completed the project approximately 13% under budget. Our operated CapEx is tracking below budgeted estimates this year. Switching segments, pipeline transportation CapEx is tracking above the guidance range of $255 million to $275 million driven by cost increases related to PHP that were previously disclosed earlier this year.

As Jamie mentioned, third quarter free cash flow was $37 million. The third quarter marked an inflection point for free cash flow, which is carried forward into the fourth quarter of 2023, and then into 2024. Turning to the balance sheet, Kinetik exited the quarter with a four times leverage ratio. On November 1st, we declared a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend to be paid on November 22nd. Kinetik’s Board of Directors made the decision to maintain the reinvestment level of Blackstone, I Squared, Apache and management’s applicable third quarter dividends at a hundred percent. Year-to-date, we have repurchased approximately 194,000 shares for $5.8 million, leaving $94 million of remaining authorized capacity for opportunistic share repurchase to offset issuance related to the drip.

And with that, I would like to open the line for Q&A.

