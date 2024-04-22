Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.75 Dividend

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kinetik Holdings' shares before the 26th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kinetik Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current stock price of US$38.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for Kinetik Holdings

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kinetik Holdings is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For that reason, it's encouraging to see Kinetik Holdings's earnings over the past year have risen 258%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Story continues

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kinetik Holdings's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Kinetik Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Kinetik Holdings's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Kinetik Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Kinetik Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kinetik Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.