Kinettix Named to 2023 Inc 5000 Midwest as One of the Most Successful Companies in the Region

The Cincinnati-based company is the go-to global leader in providing IT field technicians and on-demand coordination services for U.S.-based enterprises

CINCINNATI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inc 5000 announced their selection of only 203 companies in the Midwest this past week, and Kinettix is recognized as a company experiencing rapid growth. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company has expanded its global footprint year over year and plans to do the same in 2023

Kinettix is known by enterprise companies worldwide as the go-to resource for IT field technicians, break-fix dispatches, and on-demand coordination services. From retail to restaurants and beyond, they support U.S.-based companies in their efforts to find offshore resources to support a 24/7 marketplace. Kinettix specializes in providing high-quality, vetted team members to augment teams and take on both short-term and long-term relationships.

"The Kinettix team is honored to be selected as a 2023 Inc. 5000 Midwest company," said Chad Mattix, President of Kinettix. "Our growth is due to intentional investments in our people and our services, and enterprise customers are seeing a measurable difference."

The Inc. 5000 Midwest recognizes only 203 companies across 12 states. The honorees are determined by revenue growth over the past year. Kinettix is ranked 171 out of 203 and noted as a global dispatch services provider that can plan, schedule, implement and oversee projects from start to finish. The company was named to the same list in 2022 and has also been recognized nationally as an Inc. 5000 leader in 2021 and 2022.

Kinettix announced in February 2023 that it is expanding its services to include FieldFlex, which addresses a critical need, as companies increasingly value a flexible, scalable, on-demand workforce. Mattix stated in the announcement that FieldFlex is the future model for the company to engage and support large IT Service Provider partners. The solution makes it simple for companies in any industry to deploy and coordinate field service teams worldwide.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

Kinettix is the global leader in providing IT field technicians and on-demand coordination services to U.S.-based enterprises and managed service providers anywhere, anytime. They take the complexity out of identifying local partners in international markets. Kinettix provides stress-free and quick solutions for their clients' IT field services dispatch and deployment needs through an API-driven platform, Dispatch1.

As an Inc. 5000 company, Kinettix is rapidly expanding to support multi-site enterprises 24/7/365.

Visit https://www.kinettix.com to learn more.

