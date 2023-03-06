U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.50
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,424.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,355.75
    +44.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9130
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7630
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,437.01
    -21.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.27
    -34.84 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Kinettix Named to 2023 Inc 5000 Midwest as One of the Most Successful Companies in the Region

·4 min read

The Cincinnati-based company is the go-to global leader in providing IT field technicians and on-demand coordination services for U.S.-based enterprises

CINCINNATI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inc 5000 announced their selection of only 203 companies in the Midwest this past week, and Kinettix is recognized as a company experiencing rapid growth. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company has expanded its global footprint year over year and plans to do the same in 2023

Kinettix is known by enterprise companies worldwide as the go-to resource for IT field technicians, break-fix dispatches, and on-demand coordination services. From retail to restaurants and beyond, they support U.S.-based companies in their efforts to find offshore resources to support a 24/7 marketplace. Kinettix specializes in providing high-quality, vetted team members to augment teams and take on both short-term and long-term relationships.

"The Kinettix team is honored to be selected as a 2023 Inc. 5000 Midwest company," said Chad Mattix, President of Kinettix. "Our growth is due to intentional investments in our people and our services, and enterprise customers are seeing a measurable difference."

The Inc. 5000 Midwest recognizes only 203 companies across 12 states. The honorees are determined by revenue growth over the past year. Kinettix is ranked 171 out of 203 and noted as a global dispatch services provider that can plan, schedule, implement and oversee projects from start to finish. The company was named to the same list in 2022 and has also been recognized nationally as an Inc. 5000 leader in 2021 and 2022.

Kinettix announced in February 2023 that it is expanding its services to include FieldFlex, which addresses a critical need, as companies increasingly value a flexible, scalable, on-demand workforce. Mattix stated in the announcement that FieldFlex is the future model for the company to engage and support large IT Service Provider partners. The solution makes it simple for companies in any industry to deploy and coordinate field service teams worldwide.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

ABOUT KINETTIX

Kinettix is the global leader in providing IT field technicians and on-demand coordination services to U.S.-based enterprises and managed service providers anywhere, anytime. They take the complexity out of identifying local partners in international markets. Kinettix provides stress-free and quick solutions for their clients' IT field services dispatch and deployment needs through an API-driven platform, Dispatch1.

As an Inc. 5000 company, Kinettix is rapidly expanding to support multi-site enterprises 24/7/365.

Visit https://www.kinettix.com to learn more.

MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000 REGIONALS

METHODOLOGY

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2021 (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month.

Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Cara Posey

614-273-5314

354908@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinettix-named-to-2023-inc-5000-midwest-as-one-of-the-most-successful-companies-in-the-region-301762698.html

SOURCE Kinettix

Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Ta

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, Silvergate, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Practically Immune To More Fed Rate Hikes

    Is the Fed done jacking up interest rates or not? Angst over that question is torturing the stock market — but a handful of S&P 500 stocks aren't worried.