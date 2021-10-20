King Blue Hotel Opens in Toronto's Entertainment District

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Northland Properties celebrates an impressive company milestone with the opening of King Blue Hotel Toronto, marking the hospitality company's first hotel property in Toronto's dynamic downtown core. A contemporary-modern luxury boutique hotel inspired by a district that invites people to explore some of the city's most beautiful restaurants, coolest bars, and sports and entertainment attractions. King Blue Hotel Toronto perfectly complements this lively neighbourhood while also paying tribute to Toronto's deeply-rooted history, with the hotel's front-facing exterior built from the original six stories of the Canadian Westinghouse Company Building.

Serving as a contemporary landmark on downtown Toronto's iconic corner of King Street West and Blue Jays Way, Northland Properties celebrates an impressive company milestone with the opening of their first hotel in Toronto's dynamic Entertainment District. (CNW Group/Northland Properties Corporation)

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve guests in the heart of Toronto's vibrant entertainment district. We will create a fun and energetic culture at King Blue by building a team of authentic, caring and exceptionally friendly people. Very exciting for all of us" – said Robert Pratt, President, Sandman Hotel Group.

The hotel's 118 guestrooms, including 7 suites, offer a sleek and contemporary design that welcomes guests to relax in luxurious comfort. Perfect for business or leisure travel, the spacious and well-appointed guestrooms are modern and inviting with elegant finishes - with the clean lines of the guestrooms' furniture accented with natural touches of leather and wood. The hotel's prime location and beautiful design have laid the groundwork for an abundance of premium guest amenities, including a deluxe indoor swimming pool, modern fully-equipped fitness centre, rooftop terrace, and pet-friendly rooms.

For more information on King Blue Hotel Toronto and to take advantage of our Opening Celebration rate, please visit kingbluehotel.com . Don't forget you can also follow us on Instagram or Facebook @kingbluehotel.

About Northland Properties Corporation

Northland Properties is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned by the Gaglardi Family, with assets across Canada, the UK, Ireland and the USA, with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Northland Properties Corporation is the force behind such brands as Sandman Hotel Group, King Blue Hotel Toronto, Moxies Grill & Bar, Denny's Restaurants, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill, the Dallas Stars, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort and the Northland Asset Management Company.

