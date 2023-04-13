King Charles could be the last monarch on a banknote

Royal banknote illustration

Halfway through 2024, King Charles III will become only the second monarch to see his portrait launched into circulation on British banknotes. It is feasible that his likeness will be the last one on a banknote that is ever actually used.

The use of cash is collapsing around the world. De La Rue, a firm which designs a third of the world’s banknotes, says global demand for physical currency has hit a 20-year low. Card, mobile and digital wallet payments are replacing traditional payment methods at a swift rate.

Globally, between 2018 and 2022, the value of global cash transactions fell from $11.6 trillion (£9.3 trillion) to $7.7 trillion, a drop of a third, according to financial services firm FIS.

Last year, cash accounted for just 16pc of transactions worldwide. By 2026, global cash transactions will be worth only $6 trillion, making up just one in 10 payments, FIS has forecast.

By this measure, the UK is ahead of the curve: last year, cash already accounted for only a tenth of point of sale transactions.

In the 10 years to 2031, cash payments will slump by another 52pc, according to UK Finance, the lender trade body. Debit card payments, already the dominant method for settling up, will have surged by nearly a quarter in that time.

“We are going to have to start preparing for a very, very low cash society,” says John Howells, chief executive of Link, the UK’s cash machine network.

“Cash will be a store for safety, but as a means of payment it is already dropping fast, and that is going to continue. I think in 15 or 20 years’ time that could have virtually disappeared.”

He estimates that by the end of the 2020s, cash will probably be used for about one in 20 payments.

Cash will still exist physically because it will be the safety net if the network goes down, says Howells. People will likely keep stores of notes, but they will not be used.

Lockdowns accelerated an already fast-moving trend. “The pandemic accelerated the demise of cash by four to six years,” says Huw van Steenis, vice chair at Oliver Wyman consultants and author of the Bank of England 2019 Future of Finance report.

The pace of change presents looming risks, however. “Policymakers need to create a roadmap for the decline of cash – improving infrastructure including coordination with broadband and mobile phone networks,” van Steenis warns.

A movement away from cash brings new vulnerabilities, such as those resulting from a heavy reliance on mobile and broadband networks. In 2019, the Swedish government issued guidance telling people to store cash in case of cyber attacks, power cuts or war. It was a warning that has only become more pertinent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We need to have a physical backup which is there if digital systems go down. Every now and then they’ll fail and that causes chaos,” says Howells. But keeping cash as a fallback does not mean that it will not fall out of day-to-day use entirely.

The UK may be ahead of the global curve, but its transition pales in comparison to Scandinavia: Norway uses the least cash in Europe, covering just 4pc of the country’s point-of-sale transactions.

“Electronic payments are everywhere. If I go skiing in the forest and go to a lonely cafe to eat a waffle 20 km away from civilisation, I will not carry cash except for my mobile or a credit card. I literally have not touched cash in five years in this country,” says Martin Schmalz, professor of finance and economics at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, who lives in Norway.

Making transactions faster, easier, and less open to abuse drives entrepreneurship and economic activity, says Schmalz. The shift to digital also erodes black markets and opportunities for tax evasion, though brings additional concerns about privacy.

This is one of the reasons why Germany is the European country that has so far been slowest to transition away from cash.

“The Germans are famously concerned about privacy and they don’t like [digital transactions],” says Schmalz. By contrast, Scandivanians have high levels of trust in their governments. They also have better digital access.

“Scandinavia has the world’s lowest rates of offliners. In Germany, the rate is 16pc. In Scandinavia it is about 1pc,” says Schmalz.

The movement away from cash is not just about the internet, and it is often emerging economies that are leading the charge. The seeds of mainstream mobile phone payments as we know them today began with Kenya’s M-Pesa money transfer service in 2007 – long before smartphones became ubiquitous.

Since then, growth of the technology has become stratospheric. Ethiopia got its first national mobile money service in 2021. Within a week, it had a million users. Today, it has close to 30 million.

Globally, between 2021 and 2022, the number of registered mobile money accounts soared by 250 million to hit 1.6 billion, according to GSMA’s upcoming State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money.

“We’re seeing double-digit growth on the number of registered accounts, the number of active accounts, transactions and transaction value,” says Max Cuvellier, head of mobile for development at GSMA, which represents mobile network operators around the world.

While the switch to digital is primarily a matter of convenience for people in the UK, in most African countries it offers a vital system of security, he adds.

“The situation that gave birth to M-Pesa was the fact that in rural areas, small holder farmers were going once or twice a week to the biggest market, and when they were coming back from the market they were being robbed because the robbers knew that they would be carrying cash back,” says Cuvellier.

Now, they can simply send the cash back virtually. The introduction of the payment system also immediately gave people access to bank accounts, credit and insurance.

In the Asia Pacific region, it is digital wallets that are taking over. In 2018, such payment methods – which store user information in the cloud – accounted for 3pc of transactions by value in the APAC region (excluding China), according to FIS. By 2026, that share will have multiplied 11 times over to 34pc.

In China, cash was used for just 8pc of point of service transactions in 2022, according to FIS. By 2026, this will have shrunk to 5pc.

As digital payments boom, cash infrastructure is in decline. The number of cash machines in the UK has been declining steadily for more than 15 years. Today, there are 49,893 ATMs, a drop of 22pc since 2007, according to Link. Barclays bank has just announced that it will close another 15 high street branches because they are not being sufficiently used. This will bring its total planned closures this year to 73.

The transition is a blow for the five million people in the UK who are dependent on cash.

This group is heavily concentrated amongst people living on lower incomes, says Rachel Statham, associate director for work and the welfare state at the Institute for Public Policy Research, a think tank.

There is also the looming risk of a widening divide between those with access to digital payments and those without.

Howells says the ATM infrastructure will never disappear and access to cash will always be free. “But the problem will come about where you can spend it. It’s just not credible that we can force retailers to continue accepting cash for the next 10 or 15 years,” he says.