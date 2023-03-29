U.S. markets closed

The King County Library System welcomes three new directors

PR Newswire
·3 min read

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The King County Library System (KCLS) welcomes three new directors to its leadership team, including KD Hall, director of communications and marketing; Donna Zirkle, director of finance and facilities; and BJ Colvin, director of information and technology services. The new directors report to KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.

King County Library System

KD Hall joined KCLS in March, and is responsible for managing communications, marketing and public relations. Hall is the founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications. She has received numerous awards, including four Emmy nominations, the Women of Color Small Business Innovator Award 2021 and more. Hall holds a master's degree in adult education and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, as well as a bachelor's degree in mass communications and a minor in broadcast journalism from Oakland University.

Donna Zirkle was promoted to director of finance and facilities in February. She has been with KCLS since 2019, first serving as a financial controller, and then as the interim director of her current role. She oversees financial planning and compliance, as well as capital asset operations and maintenance. Prior to joining KCLS, Zirkle worked at HealthPoint as the director of finance, and she also serves on the board of trustees for North Bend Art & Industry. Zirkle holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.

BJ Colvin was promoted to director of information technology services in December 2022 after joining KCLS as a business applications manager in 2021. Colvin is responsible for building a strategic ITS framework to meet the long-term needs of patrons and staff. Before joining KCLS, Colvin worked as a telecommunications administrator for Walla Walla Public Schools and the director of information technology and governance for Association Options. He earned a master's degree in business administration and information technology management, and a master's degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University.

"KCLS is excited to welcome KD, Donna and BJ to their new roles," stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. "They bring a wide breadth of leadership experience and expertise to each department, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the KCLS community."

About the King County Library System:

Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves nearly 1.6 million people. In 2022, residents checked out 7.9 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.

Media Contact: Sarah Thomas, sjthomas@kcls.org, 425.369.3277

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-king-county-library-system-welcomes-three-new-directors-301784078.html

SOURCE King County Library System

