King drafted in to bolster support for Sunak’s AI summit

King Charles is expected to host a reception in the middle of Rishi Sunak’s two-day summit - Aaron Chown/PA

King Charles will host world leaders and tech bosses during Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summit as Number 10 seeks to bolster international support for the flagship conference.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to host a reception centred around how artificial intelligence can support the environment and sustainability, The Telegraph understands.

The King’s involvement is set to add a level of prestige to the event after it emerged that Joe Biden would not attend the event. The summit has also sparked a row over whether to invite China.

It is expected to feature in the middle of the two-day summit, which the Prime Minister hopes will lead to co-ordinated action to address risks from AI. It is unclear whether the reception will be held at the Palace or at Bletchley Park, where the summit is being held.

The King, a passionate environmentalist who was advised by the Government to skip last year’s Cop27 summit, has continued to campaign on climate issues after becoming monarch.

Artificial intelligence’s supporters say the technology will be a key weapon in battling climate change, helping model weather patterns and improve forecasting.

Google recently claimed a major breakthrough using AI to adjust airline routes in a way that dramatically cuts the emissions produced by contrails. AI is also expected to be used to manage the electricity grid and develop new materials that could support the transition to clean energy.

The Telegraph revealed last month that Mr Biden planned to skip the summit, which it is hoped will lead to progress on co-ordinated safety. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend instead.

Other world leaders are yet to commit to attending, although the French president Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, are among those expected to show.

It is also unclear whether tech bosses will fly in for the meeting. Meta and Microsoft’s top lobbyists, Sir Nick Clegg and Brad Smith, are expected to represent their companies.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, confirmed last week that China had been invited to the summit, saying: “We cannot keep the UK public safe from the risks of AI if we exclude one of the leading nations in AI tech.”

Mr Sunak will hold the summit at Bletchley Park, the World War II code breaking site, on November 1 and 2. It is hoped that the summit will make progress towards a UK-based international regulator, building on work from the Frontier AI Taskforce, a group of experts researching safety.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

