King Khalid International Airport the first airport in the world to provide flight notification service in sign language

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has launched an updated version of the interactive chat service via "WhatsApp" and Twitter. The new version is cutting-edge technology, empowered with artificial intelligence technology.

The latest version includes new features to provide a unique and innovative experience, such as replacing long text messages and lists with a set of options and drop-down menus, which allow the user to click on the menu and choose the service to get the service rapidly and effortlessly.

Another big milestone is providing flight notifications in sign language for the deaf and dumb, as well as information on the airport's services, making KKIA the first airport in the world to provide such a feature.

In this context, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports, said: "By launching the updated version of the interactive service, we aim to enhance passengers' experiences through King Khalid International Airport. As we apply artificial intelligence to create an engaging experience through social channels, as well as providing an unparalleled travel experience for people with disabilities."

Travelers and airport visitors will be able to easily inquire about flights, service rates, and other information using the new feature, which is available for "IOS" and "Android" users. This service will also contribute to the diversification of communication channels and the achievement of new levels of passenger satisfaction.

It's worth mentioning that Riyadh Airports unveiled several initiatives recently as part of its strategic digital transformation plan, including the newly introduced advanced digital platform "OFOQ" to manage operations at KKIA.

Notes to Editor

About Riyadh Airports Company (RAC):

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) was established in 2016 as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's privatization of the aviation sector. Currently managing operations at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital, RAC's vision is to become a regional pioneer in airport management. The team at RAC is currently working on cementing its position as a leader in the civil aviation sector, as it manages a world-class center for passengers, cargo customers and partners.

For more information, please visit www.riyadhairports.com

King Khalid International Airport

King Khalid International Airport was opened in 1983 in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Spanning an area of 375 km2, located 35 km from the city center, the airport contains five passenger terminals, 40 passenger boarding bridges, and a car park with the capacity for 11,600 vehicles. The airport consists of the Royal Terminal, the central control tower, two parallel runways, each of which is 4,260 meters (13,980 ft) long.

Over 51 international and domestic airlines operate through King Khalid International Airport, travelling to more than 105 destinations. With more than 217,000 flights taking off annually from King Khalid International Airport, the facility serves more than 28.5 million passengers annually.

