U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4620
    +0.5720 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,162.12
    -989.11 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.88
    -27.55 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

King Khalid International Airport the first airport in the world to provide flight notification service in sign language

·3 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has launched an updated version of the interactive chat service via "WhatsApp" and Twitter. The new version is cutting-edge technology, empowered with artificial intelligence technology.

The latest version includes new features to provide a unique and innovative experience, such as replacing long text messages and lists with a set of options and drop-down menus, which allow the user to click on the menu and choose the service to get the service rapidly and effortlessly.

Another big milestone is providing flight notifications in sign language for the deaf and dumb, as well as information on the airport's services, making KKIA the first airport in the world to provide such a feature.

In this context, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports, said: "By launching the updated version of the interactive service, we aim to enhance passengers' experiences through King Khalid International Airport. As we apply artificial intelligence to create an engaging experience through social channels, as well as providing an unparalleled travel experience for people with disabilities."

Travelers and airport visitors will be able to easily inquire about flights, service rates, and other information using the new feature, which is available for "IOS" and "Android" users. This service will also contribute to the diversification of communication channels and the achievement of new levels of passenger satisfaction.

It's worth mentioning that Riyadh Airports unveiled several initiatives recently as part of its strategic digital transformation plan, including the newly introduced advanced digital platform "OFOQ" to manage operations at KKIA.

Notes to Editor

About Riyadh Airports Company (RAC):

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) was established in 2016 as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's privatization of the aviation sector. Currently managing operations at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital, RAC's vision is to become a regional pioneer in airport management. The team at RAC is currently working on cementing its position as a leader in the civil aviation sector, as it manages a world-class center for passengers, cargo customers and partners.

For more information, please visit www.riyadhairports.com

King Khalid International Airport

King Khalid International Airport was opened in 1983 in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Spanning an area of 375 km2, located 35 km from the city center, the airport contains five passenger terminals, 40 passenger boarding bridges, and a car park with the capacity for 11,600 vehicles. The airport consists of the Royal Terminal, the central control tower, two parallel runways, each of which is 4,260 meters (13,980 ft) long.

Over 51 international and domestic airlines operate through King Khalid International Airport, travelling to more than 105 destinations. With more than 217,000 flights taking off annually from King Khalid International Airport, the facility serves more than 28.5 million passengers annually.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-khalid-international-airport-the-first-airport-in-the-world-to-provide-flight-notification-service-in-sign-language-301526502.html

SOURCE Riyadh Airports Company

Recommended Stories

  • Citizen Hotel undergoing multimillion-dollar renovation

    In an increasingly competitive Downtown Sacramento hotel market, one well-known property is looking to keep up with some fresher offerings.

  • Hall of Fame Resort unveils plans for 'play-action plaza'

    The 3.5-acre plaza is expected to include a 20-gondola Ferris wheel, a zipline, and an event amphitheater.

  • Itilite secures $29M to automate corporate expensing workflows

    For the bulk of the past two years, the pandemic has put the kibosh on corporate travel of nearly any kind. Case in point: Itilite, a Bengaluru, India-based company developing T&E software, today announced that it raised $29 million in a Series C round co-led by Tiger Global and existing investor Dharana Capital with participation from Matrix Partners and Tenacity Ventures. In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Mayank Kukreja said that the proceeds will be put toward "aggressively expand[ing] in North America via product innovation, sales and marketing and partnership development."

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys After Delta's Earnings?

    Airline stocks rallied after Delta Air Lines reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by higher fares.

  • Elon Musk's Las Vegas Strip Dream Inches Closer

    Las Vegas has near-permanent traffic that gridlocks when a major trade show hits town. The trip from Harry Reid International Airport to the various hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip is only a few miles, but that ride can become insufferable when any sort of event hits. Las Vegas does have a monorail system.

  • Air Travel Is Taking Off. The Ride Will Be Bumpy.

    Flight cancellations have increased as airlines grapple with rising demand, a labor shortage, higher fuel costs, and bad weather.

  • I spent $500 on a drink package for my 7-day cruise. Here's why it can be worth it.

    Cruise drink packages allow guests to pre-pay for beverages for the duration of their cruise in advance, but are they worth it?

  • Universal Has Something Disney Doesn't (And It's Not Just Harry Potter)

    The Disney World theme parks might be making a mistake that's really good for its Florida rival.

  • The Travel Boom: Which Companies Will Leave the Gate First

    Before reaping the benefits of a boom in travel, the industry must navigate a series of headwinds, ranging from labor shortages to rising fuel costs.

  • Royal Caribbean Has an Interesting New Celebrity Partner

    Celebrity cruises are nothing new, and neither is Celebrity Cruises. A celebrity cruise is any cruise ship that is oriented around a well-known figure or musical artist. Oprah Winfrey, the Queen of All Media, has been the "celebrity godmother" to Holland America since 2017, and she's been onboard O, The Oprah Magazine-inspired sailings that features cooking and medication.

  • New Salt & Straw ice cream shop to open in Disney Springs soon

    Walt Disney World's Disney Springs dining, shopping and entertainment complex in Orlando soon will welcome another restaurant offering up cold treats. Portland-based ice cream shop chain Salt & Straw is set to open on April 20, Orlando Business Journal has learned. Disney's page for the eatery says it has an "ever-evolving menu, created in collaboration with chefs, farmers, food movements, social causes and more."

  • Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

    ‘This is an issue for them, not an issue for you’

  • This Airline Employee Is Sharing Eye-Opening Tips For People Who Have Been On Delayed Or Canceled Flights

    The helpful information we all needed sooner.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Delta Has Travel Stocks Flying Today

    What Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) said when it reported earnings today is reverberating throughout the travel sector. The quarterly report has Delta's stock on the rise this morning, and it's bringing other names along for the ride. As of 10:28 a.m. ET, Delta shares were 4.2% higher, while the stocks of fellow carrier American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and cruise operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up 8.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

  • Airbnb’s 135% Rally Takes IPO Crown With Room to Run

    (Bloomberg) -- With shares skyrocketing since its trading debut, Airbnb Inc.’s initial public offering was well-timed. That rally shows little sign of abating.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledIt has soared

  • U.S. CDC to shrink COVID-19 int'l travel avoidance list

    (Reuters) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding. About 90 countries and regions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1, including most of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans, even if vaccinated, to avoid travel to those countries. "This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective Monday.

  • Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

    The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything. The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment , MGM Resorts International , and Wynn Resorts that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch. The Las Vegas Strip offers a seemingly endless array of massive buildings devoted to casinos, restaurants, sports, and pretty much any form of entertainment.

  • Delta sees return to profit as travel demand takes off

    STORY: Delta Air Lines forecast a return to profit this quarter as travel demand has taken off, lifting the company's shares higher on Wednesday.Delta also posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the last quarter and said strong bookings helped it offset soaring fuel costs with higher fares.CEO Ed Bastian told Reuters that demand was "at a historic high," saying "the last five weeks have been the strongest period of bookings that Delta has ever seen." The results boosted shares of other airlines, including American and United, which both report results next week. Shares of American climbed as high as 10% Wednesday morning. But a run-up in fuel prices and rising wages are also driving up the airline industry's operating expenses.Delta said its fuel bill last quarter was 33% higher than the quarter before and is expected to get more expensive.To compensate, Delta has hiked ticket prices sharply.Airline fares were among the biggest contributors to a jump in U.S. consumer prices and some analysts are concerned that higher fares and rising inflation could ​eventually hurt travel spending.But Bastian said that while the industry needs to watch the overall health of consumers, travel demand is expected to remain "very healthy and strong" through the summer.

  • U.S. govt to cut back on 'do not travel' COVID advisories

    (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said Thursday it will sharply cut back on "Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations after public health officials announced a change in how they will assess COVID-19 concerns. The department said its update "will leave approximately 10% of all travel advisories at Level 4" including all risk factors, not just COVID. "We believe the updated framework will help U.S. citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel," it said in a statement.

  • 40 Genius Things That Are Already Living In The Year Of Our Lord, 3022

    *warms queso on a candle burner*View Entire Post ›