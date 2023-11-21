On a Saturday morning, they are lined up in crowd control stanchions to spy luxury.

Shoppers, many dressed in their Sunday best, wait for the chance to enter Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton. All these luxury stores face each other in a single court at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion.

Now, researchers have named King of Prussia the third best mall in America for holiday shopping after a comparison of its many anchors — Dick's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, and Primark.

The ranking by Yocan Vaporizer also looked at the number of restaurants, which at King of Prussia includes Cheesecake Factory, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Maggiano's Little Italy, Morton's The Steakhouse, True Food Kitchen, Yardhouse, as well as the substantial amount of parking, and the mall's hours for its rankings.

Here's a listing of the top five malls as ranked by Yocan Vaporizer:

Mall of America, Bloomington, Minn., more than 300 stores

Aventura Mall, outside Miami, approximately 300 stores

King of Prussia, Upper Merion, more than 450 retailers

Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise, Fla., about 400 stores

Ala Moana Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, 366 stores

Millcreek Mall, outside Erie, approximately 165 stores

Source: Retailer websites

The Cherry Hill Mall, Neshaminy Mall, and Oxford Valley Mall did not make the list.

When is King of Prussia Mall open?

King of Prussia will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen from 6 am. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. You can shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve but the mall will by closed on Christmas Day. Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

King of Prussia holiday events

Santa will be at the mall through Christmas Eve, celebrating near the level one court by the Bloomingdale's. The Big Guy will take photos with pets on Dec. 10.

