King Solomon’s Financial Advice: 7 Rich Proverbs That Can Boost Your Wealth

King Solomon was a biblical Israeli king revered for his wisdom. His lessons are still worth considering today — particularly if you’re pursuing financial wellness. So here are seven King Solomon quotes that can help you think about your finances differently.

Check Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Try This: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

‘A Slack Hand Causes Poverty, But the Hand of the Diligent Makes Rich’ — Proverbs 10:4

This first quote highlights the importance of hard work by contrasting it with laziness.

When King Solomon says a slack hand causes poverty, he means laziness and lack of focus won’t take you anywhere. Exercising a more diligent or purposeful plan will help you succeed, even if it takes more effort in the near term. In modern terms, this means you have to work to get where you want to be financially.

Read More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — I Followed These 3 Dave Ramsey Rules To Get Rich

‘Whoever Works His Land Will Have Plenty of Bread, But He Who Follows Worthless Pursuits Lacks Sense.’ — Proverbs 12:11

Here, King Solomon once again contrasts action with inaction. He says if you work hard, you will have what you need to survive. But if you spend your time following other pursuits instead, you’ll struggle to feed yourself.

This is intuitive, but there’s also a deeper meaning. Many people today don’t just want to get rich, they want to do so quickly. They listen to financial gurus and pursue get-rich-quick schemes instead of spending that time and energy on their jobs, which could lead them to wealth eventually.

What was true in King Solomon’s era is still accurate for us today. This is a theme you’ll see repeated in many of his quotes.

‘The Rich Rules Over the Poor, and the Borrower Is Slave to the Lender.’ — Proverbs 22:7

Proverbs 22:7 emphasizes the importance of staying out of debt. In King Solomon’s time, debtors actually could become like slaves to their wealthy lenders. That doesn’t happen today, but the metaphorical slavery of debt is alive and well.

Story continues

When you go into debt, you’re essentially sacrificing future cash flow to have more capital now. This can lead to years of monthly payments that eat away at your budget and restrict your financial freedom.

Some experts believe debt is OK in certain situations. But King Solomon was clearly against it entirely. The best approach for you will depend on your financial circumstances. Some debt is unavoidable and other types, such as mortgages, may be worth long-term sacrifices.

‘Without Counsel Plans Fail, But With Many Advisers They Succeed.’ — Proverbs 15:22

In this quote, King Solomon shares the importance of soliciting advice from others. He knew that people wouldn’t always realize every advantage and disadvantage of an action before taking it.

The solution is to seek outside input before making a major financial decision. This can mean reaching out to a financial advisor or asking for guidance from people you respect or admire.

For example, you might ask your dad what he thinks before you buy your first house. He may give you advice that you wouldn’t have thought of on your own, which might change your decision.

The key to following this lesson is not relying entirely on yourself. Even if you decide against following the advice you receive, it can still enhance your perspective or help you avoid consequences you wouldn’t have considered.

‘Precious Treasure and Oil Are in a Wise Man’s Dwelling, But a Foolish Man Devours [Them].’ — Proverbs 21:20

This quote takes a bit of unpacking. On one hand, King Solomon tells us that wise men have expensive items and luxuries in their homes. On the other, he notes that only foolish men consume them.

King Solomon is essentially saying that building wealth and saving is wise, spending is foolish. In other words, don’t let go of your savings to pursue a higher quality of life. Doing so is a sure way to lose the wealth that you worked so hard to build.

This aligns with how modern experts talk about building wealth. Many advise saving aggressively and not touching those savings until you’re ready to retire.

‘Give a Portion to Seven, or Even to Eight, for You Know Not What Disaster May Happen.’ — Ecclesiastes 11:2

In this verse from Ecclesiastes, King Solomon offers prescient advice for modern investors. He’s saying you should split one portion into seven or eight shares to account for potential disaster. This is most relevant when you think about building your investment portfolio.

Modern experts recommend diversifying your portfolio to avoid significant losses. To understand why, imagine that you put all of your money into one stock you love. Then, unexpectedly, the company collapses. You would lose everything.

A better strategy is to split your money up by investing in different companies. That way, even if one goes under, you’ll only lose a portion of your investment portfolio.

This is true with how you allocate your money in general, too. For example, don’t put everything you have into the market. Put some in a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit.

‘The Generous Will Themselves Be Blessed, for They Share Their Food With the Poor.’ — Proverbs 22:9

In this final King Solomon quote, he reminds us of the importance of sharing our wealth. Doing so may not be what’s best for your bottom line. But generosity has its own rewards.

For example, modern scientists have found a neural link between generosity and happiness. Generosity also can boost mood, improve self-esteem and even reduce your blood pressure. This makes it a virtue worth cultivating, even at the expense of maximizing your savings.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

The Bottom Line

King Solomon stands out in history as a prescient thinker whose advice can still lead to financial wellness today, thousands of years after his death. He’s not the only expert who can help you improve your net worth, but his timeless advice could be the foundation you need to take the next step toward your goals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: King Solomon’s Financial Advice: 7 Rich Proverbs That Can Boost Your Wealth