Service King Supports 844 Teammates Through President's Fund During Pandemic

Comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities operator utilizes 501(c)(3) fund to benefit team members facing financial hardships

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When unforeseen, pandemic-related challenges affected Service King Collision's employees in 2020, the company was eager to show their support for teammates through the President's Fund.

In 2010, Service King established the President's Fund, the organization's very own 501(c)(3) that serves as a resource for team members experiencing an unexpected or unusual financial obligation or crisis. The fund provides the Service King family with the unique opportunity to both support fellow teammates and request assistance in times of need.

One powerful principle guides the President's Fund – helping teammates when they need it most. In fact, Service King team members and leadership have raised more than $700,000 in personal contributions over the past three years. Its mission was amplified in 2020 as the organization utilized collections to aid its deserving teammates. Since 2017, the most employees Service King made monetary donations to in a single year was 82 team members. In 2020, the comprehensive auto collision repair operator contributed donations to 844 employees through the President's Fund.

"Service King has always understood that we can serve within our very own family," said President Jeff McFadden. "When COVID-19 hit, many of our teammates suddenly found themselves navigating a year of unexpected obstacles, hardship and perseverance. Throughout this time, we are grateful for our teammates' continued contributions to the President's Fund, which have kept the spirit of support for our fellow team members alive."

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

Story continues

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Emily Ashmun, Service King Collision

972-960-7595

304474@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-king-supports-844-teammates-through-presidents-fund-during-pandemic-301240603.html

SOURCE Service King Collision