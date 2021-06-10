U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ is the latest 'impossible' Nintendo Switch port

Aaron Souppouris
·Executive Editor
·1 min read
Very much not a Switch screenshot.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the action RPG that became a runaway hit in 2018, is coming to Nintendo Switch. This isn’t a complete surprise: It briefly showed up on Nintendo’s site in January, although the devs were clear at the time that this was an error and a port was not “planned at the moment."

If you’re unfamiliar, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an RPG of a similar scope to series like The Witcher and Elder Scrolls, but one that’s firmly grounded in “historical accuracy” rather than fantasy. The game will be published by Prime Matter, whose sister brand Saber Interactive brought The Witcher 3 to Nintendo’s console, and will be helping out here. Deliverance is one of, if not the, most demanding game to see a Switch port to date. It’ll be interesting to see how it turns out, but one thing we can say for sure is that if you don’t already have a big SD card for your Switch, you might want to pick one up soon.

