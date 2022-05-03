U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.90
    +34.52 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,261.34
    +199.84 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,584.51
    +48.49 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.51
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -1.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.00
    +12.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0790 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9140
    -0.2670 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,380.71
    -391.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.21
    -3.03 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.51
    +8.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Kingdom Faire Opens to Rave Reviews

·2 min read

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Faire, a pirate themed festival located in Putnam Valley, NY, opened over the weekend to positive reviews (https://kingdomfaire.com).

Captain Jameson. Photographer Deborah Grosmark
Captain Jameson. Photographer Deborah Grosmark

"A refreshing take on the renaissance faire model," says one reviewer. "A really immersive and interactive experience."

Kingdom Faire has tremendous performances by Circus Siren Pod (https://www.circussirenpod.com), Floor Obsession (https://floorobsession.com), Lords of Adventure, The Foxy Bard, Pyro Department (https://www.pyrodepartment.com) and The Crimson Pirates (https://crimsonpirates.com). Kingdom Faire's five act play "The Pirate Queen" is a crowd favorite, filled with comedy, action and even romance.

"Strong character work and immersive experiences put this new event on the list to take seriously. But it's the intimate performances and welcoming inclusive environment that really made Kingdom Faire stand out," said an attendee.

"I had a blast at the opening day of Kingdom Faire…the cast was so sweet, engaging, and told such a beautiful story—I'm so looking forward to coming back later this season!" said another guest.

"I could not be more proud of our team and our incredible cast for the work they are doing to bring Kingdom Faire to life. Tracey Walsh from the County and Jacqueline Annabi, the town supervisor, went above and beyond to assist our team with getting to opening, and we could not be more pleased with the reception from Putnam Valley and Putnam County," says Christopher Francia, CEO of Megara, Inc. the company behind Kingdom Faire.

Kingdom Faire has eight more weekends left, so be sure to get your tickets now to see this incredible show.

About Kingdom Faire

Dates: Weekends & Memorial Day, April 30th - June 26th, 2022, 10am-7pm
Address: 600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (Parking Area)
Notes: Free Shuttle from parking areas and from Peekskill Train Station
Website: https://kingdomfaire.com
General Admission: $27 at the gate, $23 online

About Megara Inc.

https://megaraentertainment.com
Megara was founded in 2021 with the goal to increase the amount of large-scale, family friendly activities in the Hudson Valley region. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is at the base of what we do, and we hope to bring more diverse audiences and performers into live entertainment.

If you would like more information, please email media@megaraentertainment.com

Contact: Christopher Francia - Megara Inc.
Email: media@megaraentertainment.com

Clash of the Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark
Clash of the Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark
Opening Day at Kingdom Faire. Queen Briganta and her Pirate Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark
Opening Day at Kingdom Faire. Queen Briganta and her Pirate Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-faire-opens-to-rave-reviews-301538620.html

SOURCE Megara Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • New commander wants NAS Pensacola to host Blue Angels homecoming show, bring back visitors

    Navy Capt. Terrence Shashaty told the Pensacola News Journal he's committed to restoring public access to the base's attractions.

  • Leaked draft opinion: SCOTUS to overturn Roe v. Wade decision

    A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

  • VIDEO: Leaked draft opinion suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade

    Leaked draft opinion suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Bill Gates: I’m Friends With Melinda, Despite What She Says

    Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via GettyIn a new interview, Bill Gates painted a more equanimous portrait of his marriage to and ongoing relationship with Melinda French Gates, who offered a harsher take in a separate interview in March.That month, French Gates pointedly told CBS broadcaster Gayle King that while she and Bill still work together on “friendly” terms, they’ve grown distant to the point that she would not consider him a friend. “That might come over time. But for me, there’s still healing that

  • India to Be Country of Honor at Cannes Film Market

    India will be the official country of honor for the Cannes Film Market (May 17-25) this year. This is the first time the market is having an official country of honor and the new tradition will be continued annually with different nations at future editions. There s a neat coincidence: India is celebrating its 75th […]

  • Chili Peppers honor Foo Fighters drummer at Jazz Fest

    A cathartic return of music and culture to New Orleans' chief music festival after three years ended its first weekend with the Red Hot Chili Peppers honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by closing out the show for his band. Hawkins died March 25 and the Foo Fighters bowed out of their slot at Jazz Fest, the first time New Orleans has held the massive festival since COVID-19 cancelled it in 2020 and 2021.

  • COVID Cases Jumped 139% Following Coachella Music Festival in Riverside, California

    The festival was held outdoors but did not require proof of vaccination, testing or masks

  • These 8 quintessential Michigan festivals are well worth the trip

    From the National Cherry Festival to the Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island, here are the most iconic Michigan festivals you must visit.

  • Final Day of Mississippi Festival Canceled After Fatal Shooting

    Several people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire, authorities said.

  • Issa Rae Selected as Ambassador for American Black Film Festival 2022

    From Insecure to Ambassador: Issa Rae has just been revealed as this year’s ambassador for the 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

  • First Mover Asia: Why the Metaverse Is a Potemkin Village

    Despite breathless headlines about a digital land rush, metaverse platforms are struggling to attract brands and users.

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Unexpectedly Falls to Lowest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders, production and employment softened.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad Logistics

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • June Comex Gold Weakness Puts $1783.80 on Radar

    Trader reaction to $1911.70 will determine the direction of the gold market into the close on Monday.

  • American Funds Is Cutting Fees. Several Bond Funds Look More Attractive.

    American Funds is cutting the fees on 18 of its funds, its parent company Capital Group announced Monday, May 2. The change applies to funds with current assets of less than $15 billion, resulting in a potential for over $20 million in fee savings for investors over the next 12 months, according to company estimates. The timing of the cuts is interesting as 12 of the funds with fee reductions are bond funds and bonds have taken a beating in 2022 thanks to rising inflation and interest rates.

  • Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos to step down

    Biogen Inc. said Tuesday that it is conducting a search to replace CEO Michel Vounatsos, who will stay in his role unless a successor is named. The announcement was made in the company's first-quarter earnings, which saw Biogen missing Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue. Vounatsos has served as CEO since 2017. Biogen's stock is down 13.4% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 12.8%.

  • We're Taking Investors to 'Task'

    TaskUs, Inc. is a digital business process outsourcing concern, operating digital call centers and providing content security for social media, e-commerce, delivery, fintech, and many other verticals. TaskUs also offers data tagging, annotating, and transcription services for the purpose of increasing the efficiency of AI algorithms. TaskUs did post solid fourth-quarter numbers at the end of February.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.