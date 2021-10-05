U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The three main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. They're all cloud streaming games on Switch, so you'll need a good internet connection to play them. The release dates and other details will be announced later.

The announcement was made during the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation. That game's director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is SSBU's final DLC fighter.

The first Kingdom Hearts title to land on Switch was the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory in 2020. The Square Enix series also arrived on PC earlier this year.

