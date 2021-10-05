The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch
The three main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and . They're all cloud streaming games on Switch, so you'll need a good internet connection to play them. The release dates and other details will be announced later.
This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch!
✨ KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix -
✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III
All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021
The announcement was made during the last . That game's director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is SSBU's final DLC fighter.
The first Kingdom Hearts title to land on Switch was the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory in 2020. The Square Enix series also earlier this year.