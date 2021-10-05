The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch

The three main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III . They're all cloud streaming games on Switch, so you'll need a good internet connection to play them. The release dates and other details will be announced later.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch!



✨ KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix -

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III



All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

The announcement was made during the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation . That game's director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is SSBU's final DLC fighter.