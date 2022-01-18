The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 10th

Late last year, Nintendo revealed that the Kingdom Hearts JRPG trilogy would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, with the caveat that they'd be cloud streaming titles only. Now, Square Enix has announced that the three games, Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III will arrive to Switch via cloud on February 10th.

That's essentially the entire series so far, covering Sora's journey up to the most recent chapter, Kingdom Hearts III. The series is one Square Enix's best-selling franchises of all time, particularly the original and Kingdom Hearts III titles.

Because the Switch trilogy is a cloud version, you'll need a reasonably fast internet connection to have a decent experience. While a cloud release seems valid for the latest Kingdom Hearts III chapter release on the PlayStation 4, one has to wonder why the first two games couldn't have been remade to run directly on the Switch. After all, it can run Witcher 3 and the Assassin's Creed collection that's set to arrive on February 18th.

By purchasing the all-in-one collection, you'll receive the Advent Red Keyblade for use in the Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC), Square Enix said. There will also be a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo, with a mini concert, Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and more. The collection is now available for pre-order.