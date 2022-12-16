U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,225.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.50
    +6.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.15
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3630
    -0.3770 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,399.11
    -263.31 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.38
    -7.39 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,607.14
    -444.56 (-1.58%)
     

Kingfisher Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Kingfisher Metals Corp.
·2 min read
Kingfisher Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR) (FSE:970) (OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.

Election of Directors

All five (5) of the nominees listed in Kingfisher's management information circular dated November 17, 2022, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Dustin Perry

32,315,096

99.92

25,423

0.08

David Loretto

32,198,525

99.56

141,994

0.44

Giuseppe (Pino) Perone

32,313,525

99.92

26,994

0.08

Chris Beltgens

32,329,686

99.97

10,833

0.03

Richard Trotman

32,181,686

99.51

158,833

0.49

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, and amendments thereto, were approved by shareholders with 99.95% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 103,057,272 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 236 358 0054
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Kingfisher. In making the forward-looking statements, Kingfisher has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Kingfisher's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingfisher does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732141/Kingfisher-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-Voting-Results

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • 10 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best tobacco and cigarette stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy. The global tobacco products market grew from $234.84 billion in 2021 to $250.51 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate […]

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.