Kingfisher Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£13.0b (flat on FY 2023).

Net income: UK£345.0m (down 27% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.7% (down from 3.6% in FY 2023).

EPS: UK£0.18 (down from UK£0.24 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kingfisher EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 17%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the UK & Ireland segment contributing a total revenue of UK£6.39b (49% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£8.20b amounted to 63% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to UK£3.14b (71% of total expenses). Explore how KGF's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.7% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 6.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Kingfisher that you need to be mindful of.

