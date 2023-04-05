U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Kingfisher Mining begins high-impact, value-building 2023 exploration

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Kingfisher Mining Ltd

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) MD James Farrell tells Proactive the company is on the ground and exploring along the Chalba and Lockier target corridors as it kicks off its 2023 field season. KFM says this is a ‘cost-effective’ program, designed to build value through methodical discovery-focused exploration for large-scale carbonatite targets it believes are associated with its other high-grade REE discoveries.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kingfisher-mining-begins-high-impact-value-building-2023-exploration-668931623