Kings Entertainment Group to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 24, 2022

·2 min read

New listing on the CSE will provide access to broader capital base and accelerate global expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "JKPT" on January 24, 2022.

Kings Entertainment (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.)
Kings Entertainment (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.)

As an established leader in the global online lottery sector, Kings Entertainment's flagship property LottoKings is capitalizing on its reputation as an industry innovator to attract and engage an international player base and expand into the live-dealer casino games and sportsbook sectors.

"The launch on the CSE is critical component of the Company's growth plan," noted Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "Our strategy of leveraging outstanding lottery offerings to create engaged casino players has proved very successful and we're now focused on harnessing this strength to develop our brands in the rapidly growing global online gaming market. Listing on the CSE will provide us access to the capital that will enable this expansion."

Kings Entertainment's strong presence in Latin America provides a solid foundation for international growth in the burgeoning U.S. and European gaming markets. As an increasing number of jurisdictions regulate online gaming, the Company continues to focus on obtaining the required licensing and software to access these emerging markets.

About Kings Entertainment
Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire pre-qualified players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: listing of the Company's shares on the CSE; the Company's business and business plans; the Company's strategy and current focus on developing brands in the global online gaming market; the anticipated effect of the Company's listing; and global market opportunities in the online gaming space, including in respect of anticipated growth, progress of legalization in various jurisdictions and growth in Latin America;. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kings-entertainment-group-to-begin-trading-on-the-canadian-securities-exchange-on-january-24-2022-301465961.html

SOURCE Kings Entertainment Group Inc.

