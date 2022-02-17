U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.00
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,737.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,516.00
    -84.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.60
    -11.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    -0.64 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.90
    +22.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0020
    -0.0450 (-2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0130
    -0.4390 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,674.00
    -1,365.96 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.19
    -31.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.32
    -45.46 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Kings Entertainment's Popular LottoHub App Launches in the Apple App Store

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JKPT.CN

Global lottery results app expands customer base in key markets and provides entry point for the Company's flagship products

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce the launch of an iOS version of its LottoHub App, a global lottery results app that provides instant lottery results to avid lottery players around the world. The LottoHub App is now available in the Apple App Store.

Kings Entertainment Logo (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.)
Kings Entertainment Logo (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.)

The new iOS launch is following up on the successful launch of the Android version of the LottoHub App, which saw immediate success in the Google Play Store, with thousands of downloads globally, including in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, all key target markets for Kings Entertainment products.

Free to download, easy-to-use, and offering results from popular lotteries globally, the iOS and Android versions of the LottoHub App allow users to choose up to 10 favorite lotteries for instant viewing. Users can also opt into notifications and create alerts based on personal preferences.

"We're building a loyal audience of targeted online lottery players in Latin America, our most profitable market," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "These are keen lottery players and want the instant lottery results that LottoHub provides."

"The LottoHub App is a key entry point for these players into our flagship brands, WinTrillions and LottoKings," continued Mr. Budin. "Our goal is to convert these players into revenue-producing customers, through discounts on their favorite lotteries and innovative products designed to increase excitement and further enhance their overall gaming experience."

Lottery enthusiasts can now download the LottoHub App through both the Android and Apple App stores and stay informed on jackpot sizes, draw dates, and instant results for their favorite lotteries from around the world.

About Kings Entertainment
Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire high potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business and business plans; the Company's strategy and current focus on developing brands in the global online gaming market; and global market opportunities in the online gaming space, including in respect of anticipated growth, progress of legalization in various jurisdictions and growth in other jurisdictions. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kings-entertainments-popular-lottohub-app-launches-in-the-apple-app-store-301484832.html

SOURCE Kings Entertainment Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • Firefox and Chrome versions '100' may break some websites

    As both the Chrome and Firefox browsers approach their 100th versions, what should be a reason for the developers to celebrate could turn into a bit of a mess.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

    Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

  • Mandiant Executive Cautions Against Russia-Cyberattack Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of “scorched-earth” cyberattacks stemming from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine may be overblown, and could give undue influence to the Kremlin, according to a senior executive at cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000

  • Amazon Just Dropped Dozens of Smart Home Gadget Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets

    You can also score smart TVs, speakers, and indoor cameras ahead of Presidents Day.

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Paycom Software's (NYSE:PAYC) Returns On Capital

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

    Lithium-sulfur discovery could triple range of electric cars and improve longevity of smartphones

  • Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

    Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • Microsoft shuts down AltspaceVR's social hubs to combat harassment

    Microsoft is making a handful of changes to AltspaceVR to combat harassment within the virtual reality app. As of today, the company has removed the Campfire, News and Entertainment Commons social spaces. It creates a barrier to prevent other people from entering your avatar’s personal space.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views, Amid Stock Buyback?

    MGM Resorts and IAC/InterActive will purchase 4.5 million MGM shares from Corvex Management worth $405 million. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Google wants to bring its Privacy Sandbox to Android

    Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative for its Chrome browser hasn't exactly been an unmitigated success, but it has definitely kicked off a healthy discussion about online privacy -- and the company's own role in the advertising ecosystem. Now, with many of the initiatives around Chrome still in flux, Google also plans to expand many of these tools to its Android operating system -- and that will likely have a profound impact on the advertising industry. Google says the current system will remain active for "at least" two more years while it tests these new systems.

  • Ethereum Network Growing At a Pace of 1.53M Addresses Per Month

    Ethereum addresses have seen a steady rise since last year, however, on-chain metrics like active addresses and whale stats present a worrisome picture.