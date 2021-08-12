U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.00
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.72 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4330
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,072.07
    -1,010.27 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.36
    -7.47 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.86
    -8.28 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

KingsCrowd, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Crowdwise, LLC

·3 min read

KingsCrowd, Inc. Acquires Crowdwise, LLC to Add Educational Content and New Investor Tools to Its Product Offerings

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsCrowd, the online private market's first and only data-driven ratings and analytics platform, has acquired Crowdwise, a leading provider of educational courses, tools, and resources for equity crowdfunding investors.

KingsCrowd logo (PRNewsfoto/KingsCrowd)
KingsCrowd logo (PRNewsfoto/KingsCrowd)

The strategic acquisition by KingsCrowd will add educational courses and content as well as new features and tools to its current product offerings. VentureWallet, a startup investing portfolio management app used by online private market investors, will also be a part of the acquisition and will enable KingsCrowd to add exciting new features to its own portfolio management tool.

Chris Lustrino, founder and CEO of KingsCrowd, commented: "Education is at the core of everything we do at KingsCrowd. In such a new market where people are investing in private equity for the first time, we need to do everything in our power to provide education and support to our hundreds of thousands of members. Over the past couple of years, it has become clear that Brian has built a world-class educational program and set of resources at Crowdwise. We feel strongly that we can advance both our missions at an accelerated pace by joining forces. In addition to the power of Crowdwise, we couldn't be more excited to have such a bright, talented and knowledgeable individual in Brian Belley joining our team!"

As part of the acquisition, Crowdwise founder Brian Belley will be joining the KingsCrowd team full time as Vice President of Product. In addition to his role as founder of Crowdwise, Brian currently sits on the Board of the Crowdfunding Professional Association and acts as an advisor to numerous startups in the equity crowdfunding space. Brian's expertise in the equity crowdfunding industry, along with his personal investment background of more than 150 startups, brings a unique perspective and skillset to the KingsCrowd team.

"I'm thrilled to be officially joining the KingsCrowd team," Brian said. "The CEO, Chris Lustrino, has built an amazing team and has a bold vision of empowering anyone -- regardless of background -- to confidently invest in the private markets. I couldn't think of a more noble and exciting mission to be a part of today."

KingsCrowd has a history of strategic acquisitions including Crowditz in 2017, Newchip's legacy assets in 2019, and Early Investing in 2020. The current acquisition will help to accelerate both user growth and core product features.

About KingsCrowd, Inc.

KingsCrowd stands at the intersection between early-stage companies seeking growth capital and startup investors. By providing institutional-grade data and analysis that all stakeholders can trust, KingsCrowd enables anyone to "invest like a venture capitalist."

KingsCrowd's Merlin Ratings Platform analyzes more than 260 data points to provide trusted insights, analytics, and ratings to help investors navigate the startup investing market and make informed, data-driven investment decisions.

With KingsCrowd, investors never miss out on promising private market investments and eliminate hours of work searching for and vetting deals. For more information, visit us at kingscrowd.com, or follow up on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact(s):

Chris Lustrino
CEO, KingsCrowd
chris@kingscrowd.com
P: (914) 826-4520

Brian Belley
Founder, Crowdwise
brian@crowdwise.org
P: (978) 600-4520

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingscrowd-inc-announces-acquisition-of-crowdwise-llc-301353823.html

SOURCE KingsCrowd

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Palantir shares jump 4.8% premarket as revenue tops estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. shares jumped 4.8% premarket Thursday, after the data analysis company posted stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter and reiterated long-term guidance. The Denver, Colo.-based company posted a net loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $110.5 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 4 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $375.6 million from $252.9

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • 3 Ways That Canopy Growth Beats Tilray

    There are two top players in the Canadian cannabis market. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has reigned throughout much of the last few years as the biggest Canadian cannabis producer based on market cap. Tilray has also been the much bigger winner this year in terms of stock performance.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    U earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Baidu Outlook Disappoints After Covid Surge, China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent pandemic outbreak in China overshadowed the internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices. The stock slid in pre-market trading.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20% from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), compared with the 30.9 billion yuan of estimates. The company predicted sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan for the Septem

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.