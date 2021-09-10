KingSett Capital Appoints Rob Kumer As President And Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - KingSett Capital Inc. announced today that Rob Kumer will assume the role of President and Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Rob will be responsible for the execution of strategy, drive the continued advancement of the firm's unique culture, build and maintain key relationships, seek new opportunities and deliver results for investors. Rob will continue to report to KingSett's founder, Jon Love, who will remain Chief Executive Officer.

"I am very pleased to have Rob expand his leadership role of the firm," said Mr. Love. "This is a natural evolution of KingSett's leadership; it formalizes and amplifies the role Rob has played so well over the past year, as Chair of the Management Committee. As CEO, I will continue to hold overall responsibility for the firm's strategic direction and performance. And together, we will ensure KingSett maintains its sharp focus on delivering sustainable premium risk weighted returns to our investors."

"After 17 years at KingSett, I am delighted to assume this expanded role and help lead KingSett into its next phase of growth and investor performance," said Mr. Kumer. "I look forward to continue working with Jon over the coming years. We have an exceptional team that is well-positioned to drive continued success for the firm and for our investors."

Mr. Kumer joined KingSett in 2004 as an analyst and became CIO and Chair of the Investment Committee in 2018, and Chair of KingSett's Management Committee in 2020. As the firm's Chief Investment Officer, he has had responsibility for leading the Investments and Project Finance teams which source, underwrite and structure investment transactions for KingSett's various Fund strategies. In addition, Mr. Kumer provides oversight of KingSett's mortgage lending business and serves as Fund Manager for KingSett's Growth Funds and Urban Fund. He has overseen transactions in all real estate asset classes, capital markets and joint-venture structures in markets across Canada. Mr. Kumer holds a degree in Honours Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University, where he is a member of the school's Advisory Board. Mr. Kumer also serves on the Board of the Sinai Health System Foundation.

About KingSett Capital

KingSett Capital is Canada's leading private equity real estate investment firm. Founded in 2002, KingSett has raised $12.5 billion of equity for its Growth, Income, Urban, Mortgage and Affordable Housing strategies, executing over $50 billion in transactions life to date. Currently, KingSett has $16.2 billion of assets under management in a $19 billion portfolio. KingSett continues to seek further opportunities to invest in a wide range of real estate properties, developments, joint ventures and mortgage lending.

