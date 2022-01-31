U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

KINGSFORD® CONTINUES CELEBRATION OF BLACK BARBECUE CULTURE WITH SECOND YEAR OF PRESERVE THE PIT™

  • CLX

Doubles down on its commitment and partners with Artist-Activist Brandan "BMike" Odums for Limited Edition Charcoal Bag

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in barbecue for more than 100 years, Kingsford remains committed to celebrating Black barbecue culture by launching its second year of the Preserve the Pit fellowship and doubling its commitment to investing in aspiring barbecue professionals.

Kingsford Preserve the Pit (PRNewsfoto/Kingsford Charcoal)

In its inaugural year, Kingsford received more than 1,500 applications and awarded three barbecue entrepreneurs with an immersive industry fellowship. Due to the outpouring of interest and inspiring stories, the program was expanded to also include 10 small business grants. The Fellows received immersive training and one-on-one mentorship from industry leaders who share Kingsford's commitment to honoring the history and culture of Black barbecue.

"We were overwhelmed by the response to Preserve the Pit last year and the incredible work done by our Mentor Network and Fellows," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, marketing director at Kingsford. "While the first year of the fellowship was a success, we know that many of the same systemic issues in the barbecue industry exist today which is why we're doubling our investment in the Black barbecue community."

In year two, Kingsford aims to name six aspiring barbecue professionals as Preserve the Pit Fellows. Ten deserving applicants will also be provided with grants to kick start their small businesses. Additionally, Pat Neely will be joining the effort as a new mentor alongside Dr. Howard Conyers, pitmaster and educator on the history of Southern barbecue, and the returning Mentor Network including Kevin Bludso, Devita Davison, Bryan Furman, Rashad Jones and Amy Mills.

"Working with the first class of Fellows and mentors last year was incredibly inspiring and rewarding," said Dr. Howard Conyers. "I remain confident that through our shared passion, Kingsford, the Mentor Network and I can continue to provide resources and business opportunities to help future generations thrive in the barbecue industry and keep them connected to the culture and history of the craft."

To further honor the Black community's contributions to American barbecue, Kingsford teamed up with artist-activist Brandan "BMike" Odums to create a special edition Preserve the Pit bag, which is available for purchase in Walmart stores nationwide. The bag titled "Pass it On" is inspired by the Black barbecue traditions that have been passed on from generation to generation and in hopes that the traditions continue to burn bright. The art has also been memorialized as a mural at the historic Black-owned Payne's BBQ in Memphis, Tenn. A portion of the sales* from the "Pass it On" bag will be reinvested into Preserve the Pit to continue to pave the way for future generations of Black barbecue enthusiasts.

Those interested in the fellowship are invited to review the eligibility requirements and apply now through March 1, 2022, with the second class of fellows being announced in April 2022. No purchase is necessary to apply or participate. Kingsford and its Mentor Network will select the 2022 class of fellows based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, their connection to barbecue, contributions to the legacy of the Black barbecue community and commitments to fueling its future. Through the immersive mentorship process, the Fellows will:

  • Learn necessary skills with hands-on and immersive industry training

  • Create lasting relationships with key leaders and experts in the industry

  • Receive capital investment to kick-start their business

To apply to the Preserve the Pit fellowship or to learn more about the fellowship, visit PreserveThePit.com. Follow Kingsford on Instagram and Twitter and www.kingsford.com to stay up to date on the latest company news and offerings.

*Kingsford is allocating $1 from the sale of each limited-edition bag from 1/1/22-12/31/22 up to $750,000, to the Preserve the Pit™ program.

About Kingsford
The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

Contact: Kelly Thackery, kthackery@currentglobal.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsford-continues-celebration-of-black-barbecue-culture-with-second-year-of-preserve-the-pit-301471855.html

SOURCE Kingsford Charcoal

