Kingsgate Consolidated Limited's (ASX:KCN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Kingsgate Consolidated's (ASX:KCN) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Kingsgate Consolidated's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kingsgate Consolidated is:

9.5% = AU$4.7m ÷ AU$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kingsgate Consolidated's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

On the face of it, Kingsgate Consolidated's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 10%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Kingsgate Consolidated's net income grew significantly at a rate of 31% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kingsgate Consolidated's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Kingsgate Consolidated's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kingsgate Consolidated Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Kingsgate Consolidated doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Kingsgate Consolidated certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kingsgate Consolidated by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

