Kingsland Properties Founder Mohammed Ali Rashid Named Top Power Broker For 2022

Mohammed Ali Rashid Named Top Dealmaker in the Real Estate Industry During AAPI Month

New YOrk, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian American Council has named for the second year in a roew Mohammed Ali Rashid among the top 100 Asian leaders in America. The Kingsland properties founder features prominently on the list together with other Asian American power brokers. The 2022 Power of Diversity: Top 100 Asian Leaders in America seeks to recognize Asian Americans who have made significant contributions to society, either through philanthropy, political leadership or social welfare efforts.

Mohammed Ali Rashid is an Asian American of Pakistani origin. He immigrated to the United States together with his family at a young age and grew up in Queens, NY. Ali Rashid went to Stony Brooks University in New York where he earned his business administration degree. Ali Rashid has been involved heavily in philanthropy and community leadership. He is the founder and president of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), which is a non-profit that champions for the rights of the American-Pakistani community through leadership development and civic engagement. As the founder of APAG, Ali Rashid was at the forefront of helping community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, APAG managed to deliver over 10,000 grocery packages to help members of the community. The organization also amplified resources that were available to the American Pakistani community.

Aside from the philanthropic efforts of Ali Rashid, his leadership contributions also led to his recognition as a top power broker in the Asian American community. He is the founder and lead broker of Kingsland Properties, a real estate company that has made significant contributions to society. Kingsland Properties mainly deals in high-end properties in the state of New York. Over the years, Kingsland Properties has managed to help clients buy and sell properties worth over $86.3 million. The company has been growing by leaps and bounds and the trend is continuing under the leadership of Ali Rashid. He is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Real Estate Board of New York.

Story continues

Other Awards

In addition to being named the top Asian American power broker of 2021 and again in 2022, Mohammed Ali Rashid has also won other awards. This includes the Stony Brook University Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

The Kingsland Properties Story

Kingsland Properties is a thriving real estate brokerage business that focusses on the lucrative New York real estate market. Over the years, the company has helped property owners and developers to sell over 200 high-end properties with an average value of over $800,000. As the lead broker and president of the company, Mohammed Ali Rashid heads the team at Kingsland Properties, supported by Danya Rashid - the director of operations, Sultan Rashid, the development associate and Mursheda Uddin, a licensed real estate broker. The company is growing fast and is now serving nearby cities. In addition to real estate brokerage services, Kingsland Properties also helps clients with negotiations as well as financing. That is why the company is considered a full-service real estate brokerage firm because they do not just help clients find suitable properties, they also help with negotiations and mortgage applications. Kingsland Properties reviews reveal that the company is doing all the right things judging by the high ratings, positive comments and glowing reviews. Mohammed Ali Rashid hopes to continue building the reputation of the brand.

Mr. Rashid plans to continue working for the American Pakistani Advocacy Group and expand the organization's reach to ensure more Pakistanis benefit from the organization. He is currently writing a book about his experience as a Pakistani living and working in America as a philanthropist and businessman.

CONTACT: Mohammed Ali Rashid contact@alirashid.com



