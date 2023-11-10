Kingsley woman arrested on embezzlement charge

Nov. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police are charging a Kingsley woman with embezzling cash from a moving company in Traverse City.

State police said April Dawn Steele, 49, had been working for Two Men and a Truck since May when, earlier this fall, they were tipped off that she was suspected of embezzling funds from her employer.

According to a release from Lt. Derrick Carroll, a customer made a $7,000 cash deposit in July for moving services. But business owners told police they had never received that money.

Carroll said troopers reviewed surveillance footage. After completing their investigation, they turned over their findings to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, which, in turn, authorized a warrant for Steele on Oct. 31.

She was arrested by the state police 7th District Fugitive Team on Nov. 7, and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. She was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of embezzlement over $999, but less than $20,000, and for being a habitual offender. A $10,000 personal recognizance bond was issued, according to court records.

Her next scheduled court appearance is at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in Traverse City.

Officials from the business did not return the Record-Eagle's calls for comment on Thursday.