Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BEIJING, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Total revenues were RMB1,922.7 million (US$1294.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 63.8% year-over-year.
Gross profit was RMB92.6 million (US$14.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 70.5% year-over-year.
Non-GAAP gross profit2 was RMB94.9 million (US$14.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 67.4% year-over- year.
Net loss was RMB105.2 million (US$16.1 million) or -5.5% net margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net loss of RMB239.5 million or net margin of -20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP EBITDA3 was RMB-17.5 million (US$-2.7 million) or -0.9% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with RMB-89.3 million or -7.6% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Total revenues were RMB6,577.3 million (US$1,008.0 million) in the fiscal year 2020, representing an increase of 66.2% year-over-year.
Gross profit was RMB357.0 million (US$54.7 million) or 5.4% gross margin in the fiscal year 2020, compared with RMB7.7 million or 0.2% gross margin in the fiscal year 2019.
Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB367.6 million (US$56.3 million) or 5.6% Non-GAAP gross margin in the fiscal year 2020, compared with RMB16.2 million or 0.4% Non-GAAP gross margin in the fiscal year 2019.
Net loss was RMB962.2 million (US$147.5 million) or -14.6% net margin in the fiscal year 2020, compared with net loss of RMB1,111.2 million or net margin of -28.1% in the fiscal year 2019.
Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-119.1 million (US$-18.3 million) or -1.8% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the fiscal year 2020, compared with RMB-417.7 million or -10.6% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the fiscal year 2019.
_____________
1
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
2
Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release
3
Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of financial instruments and other (income) expense, net. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is defined as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of fast growth. We continued to improve our cloud-native product portfolio and focus on serving our premium customers across the Internet, public services, financial services, and healthcare sectors. During the year, we have made solid progress winning and serving new customers, including Zhihu, Agora, Huya, Bigo, Sogou and many other companies. As a leading independent cloud services provider, and with our full dedication to cloud business, we are able to avoid potential conflicts of interest with our premium customers and enhance our neutral position, which in turn gains additional trust from customers. With more and more customers deploying a multi-cloud strategy, we are being warmly welcomed as their vendor of choice. By deeply digging into and understanding customer needs during this profound era of digital transformation, we have laid a solid foundation to expand our customer base and drive steady growth this year.”
Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud added that “We continue to rapidly scale our business and are making great strides in achieving profitability. As the backbone that supports IT infrastructure development, the demand for cloud computing has been growing rapidly and drives our revenue growth. Our total revenues were RMB1.92 billion this quarter, representing a year-over-year growth of 63.8%. Our adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly from -7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to -0.9% this quarter, representing an improvement of 6.7 percentage points. Net loss margin also narrowed to -5.5% this quarter, which was a significant improvement from -20.4% in the same period last year. Our earnings per share was RMB-0.03 this quarter, improving significantly from RMB-0.32 in the same period last year and approaching quarterly breakeven. In addition, to touch on our Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts, we are working on our internal ESG initiatives and expect to publish the first ESG report in the near future.”
Fourth quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total Revenues reached RMB1,922.7 million (US$294.7 million), representing an increase of 63.8% from RMB1,173.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increases were primarily due to the growth in both public cloud services and enterprise cloud services for our premium customers.
Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,361.5 million (US$208.7 million), representing an increase of 44.1% from RMB945.1 million in the same period of 2019.
Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB535.9 million (US$82.1 million), representing an increase of 143.1% from RMB220.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Other revenues were RMB25.3 million (US$3.9 million).
Cost of revenues was RMB1,830.2 million (US$280.5 million), representing an increase of 63.5% from RMB1,119.3 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the rapid growth of our business. IDC costs increased by 49.6% to RMB1,100.1 million (US$168.6 million) from RMB735.5 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in IDC costs was in line with the Company’s expanding business and was partially offset by improved efficiency and utilization of bandwidth. IDC costs as a percentage of total revenues decreased from 62.7% during the same period of last year to 57.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB167.5 million (US$25.7 million), remain flat with last quarter.
Gross profit was RMB92.6 million (US$14.2 million), compared to RMB54.3 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin was 4.8%, compared to 4.6% in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB94.9 million (US$14.5 million), compared to RMB56.7 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 4.9%, compared to 4.8% in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to our continued leverage on economies of scale and the costs savings, which is offset by the investment into new business opportunities of strategic verticals, and costs incurred for ongoing projects.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB114.7 million (US$17.6 million), compared to RMB98.3 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses, as well as the salaries and welfare of selling and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses were RMB42.2 million (US$6.5 million), compared with RMB87.2 million in the same period of 2019, the decrease was mainly due to the improvement of management efficiency.
Research and development expenses were RMB181.1 million (US$27.7 million), compared with RMB171.5 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses.
Operating loss was RMB245.3 million (US$37.6 million), compared with RMB302.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB105.2 million (US$16.1 million), compared with RMB239.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. The net margin significantly increased to -5.5% from -20.4% in the same quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net loss was RMB174.3 million (US$26.7 million), compared with RMB254.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The Non-GAAP net margin significantly increased to -9.1% from -21.7% in the same quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-17.5 million (US$-2.7 million), compared with RMB-89.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -0.9%, compared to -7.6% in the same quarter of 2019. The steady increase of Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was due to the revenue growth and operating leverage.
Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.03 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.32 in the same quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB6,117.7 million (US$937.6 million) as of December 31, 2020, compared to RMB2,248.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,339,618,633 as of December 31, 2020, equivalent to about 222,641,242 ADSs.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Total Revenues reached RMB6,577.3 million (US$1,008.0 million), representing an increase of 66.2% from RMB3,956.4 million in 2019. The increases were primarily due to the growth in both public cloud services and enterprise cloud services for our premium customers.
Revenues from public cloud services were RMB5,166.9 million (US$791.9 million), representing an increase of 49.4% from RMB3,458.8 million in 2019.
Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB1,372.7 million (US$210.4 million), representing an increase of 182.3% from RMB486.3 million in 2019.
Other revenues were RMB37.7 million (US$5.7 million).
Cost of revenues was RMB6,220.3 million (US$953.3 million), representing an increase of 57.5% from RMB3,948.6 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the rapid growth of our business. IDC costs increased by 42.1% to RMB4,058.8 million (US$622.0 million) from RMB2,856.6 million in 2019. The increase in IDC costs was in line with the Company’s expanding business and was partially offset by improved efficiency and utilization of bandwidth. IDC costs as a percentage of total revenues decreased from 72.2% during the same period of last year to 61.7% in 2020. Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB746.2 million (US$114.4 million), compared with RMB599.2 million in 2019.
Gross profit increased to RMB357.0 million (US$54.7 million), from RMB7.7 million in 2019. Gross margin was 5.4%, compared to 0.2% in 2019.
Non-GAAP gross profit increased to RMB367.6 million (US$56.3 million), from RMB16.2 million in 2019.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 5.6%, compared to 0.4% in 2019. The increase was primarily due to our continued leverage on economies of scale and the costs savings.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB409.2 million (US$62.7 million), compared to RMB317.4 million in 2019, mainly due to the increase in salaries and welfare of selling and marketing personnel, as well as the share-based compensation expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB379.9 million (US$58.2 million), compared with RMB238.6 million in 2019, the increase was mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses, as well as the expenses for legal, accounting, and other administrative and compliance affairs.
Research and development expenses were RMB775.1 million (US$118.8 million), an increase of 30.2% from RMB595.2 million in 2019, primarily due to the increase in salaries and share-based compensation expenses.
Operating loss was RMB1,207.3 million (US$185.0 million), compared with RMB1,143.5 million in 2019.
Net loss was RMB962.2 million (US$147.5 million), compared with RMB1,111.2 million in 2019. The net margin significantly increased to -14.6% from -28.1% in the same quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net loss was RMB824.4 million (US$126.3 million), compared with RMB957.6 million in 2019. The Non-GAAP net margin significantly increased to -12.5% from -24.2% in 2019.
Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-119.1 million (US$-18.3 million), compared with RMB-417.7 million in 2019. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -1.8%, compared to -10.6% in 2019. The steady increase of Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was due to the revenue growth and operating leverage.
Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06), compared with RMB1.31 in 2019.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB1.83 billion and RMB1.93 billion. It is based on the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change. The forecast reflects the relative late timing of Chinese Lunar New Year Holiday in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 2020, and the typical pattern of procurement and implementation process of major enterprises and public sector clients in mainland China in the first quarter each year.
Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6443958. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 25, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
International: +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0206
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117
Conference ID: 6443958
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross (loss) profit as gross (loss) profit excluding share- based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of financial instruments and other (income) expense, net. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud’s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Kingsoft Cloud’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China’s political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergama
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,023,263
3,424,674
524,854
Accounts receivable, net
1,347,481
2,334,871
357,835
Short-term investments
225,425
2,693,019
412,723
Prepayments and other assets
421,938
887,086
135,952
Amounts due from related parties
131,632
205,068
31,428
Total current assets
4,149,739
9,544,718
1,462,792
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
1,720,974
1,986,988
304,519
Intangible assets, net
7,428
16,573
2,540
Prepayments and other assets
36,468
11,824
1,812
Equity investments
114,876
126,583
19,400
Amounts due from related parties
2,336
5,758
882
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
266,968
40,915
Total non-current assets
1,882,082
2,414,694
370,068
Total assets
6,031,821
11,959,412
1,832,860
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,254,589
2,057,355
315,303
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
949,213
875,572
134,187
Short-term bank loans
-
278,488
42,680
Long-term bank loan, current portion
100,000
74,351
11,395
Income tax payable
11,930
20,564
3,152
Amounts due to related parties
104,259
112,998
17,318
Current operating lease liabilities
-
76,469
11,719
Total current liabilities
2,419,991
3,495,797
535,754
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term bank loan
74,351
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
206
29
4
Other liabilities
-
40,578
6,219
Non-current operating lease liabilities
-
182,958
28,040
Total non-current liabilities
74,557
223,565
34,263
Total liabilities
2,494,548
3,719,362
570,017
Mezzanine equity:
Series B convertible preferred shares
337,268
-
-
Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares
1,043,147
-
-
Series D redeemable convertible preferred shares
5,965,273
-
-
Series D+ redeemable convertible preferred shares
388,844
-
-
Total mezzanine equity
7,734,532
-
-
Shareholders’ (deficit) equity:
Series A convertible preferred shares
123,186
-
-
Ordinary shares
5,558
22,801
3,494
Additional paid-in capital
91,746
14,149,984
2,168,580
Accumulated deficit
(4,902,097
)
(5,864,356
)
(898,751
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
484,348
(68,440
)
(10,489
)
Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ (deficit) equity
(4,197,259
)
8,239,989
1,262,834
Noncontrolling interests
-
61
9
Total (deficit) equity
(4,197,259
)
8,240,050
1,262,843
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ (deficit) equity
6,031,821
11,959,412
1,832,860
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Public cloud services
945,142
1,309,693
1,361,505
208,660
3,458,843
5,166,851
791,855
Enterprise cloud services
220,427
409,101
535,920
82,133
486,308
1,372,689
210,374
Others
8,071
10,049
25,321
3,881
11,202
37,767
5,788
Total revenues
1,173,640
1,728,843
1,922,746
294,674
3,956,353
6,577,307
1,008,017
Cost of revenues
(1,119,317
)
(1,615,945
)
(1,830,176
)
(280,487
)
(3,948,644
)
(6,220,324
)
(953,306
)
Gross profit
54,323
112,898
92,570
14,187
7,709
356,983
54,711
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(98,286
)
(96,802
)
(114,666
)
(17,573
)
(317,426
)
(409,211
)
(62,714
)
General and administrative expenses
(87,245
)
(91,338
)
(42,156
)
(6,461
)
(238,648
)
(379,892
)
(58,221
)
Research and development expenses
(171,484
)
(167,590
)
(181,062
)
(27,749
)
(595,169
)
(775,130
)
(118,794
)
Total operating expenses
(357,015
)
(355,730
)
(337,884
)
(51,783
)
(1,151,243
)
(1,564,233
)
(239,729
)
Operating loss
(302,692
)
(242,832
)
(245,314
)
(37,596
)
(1,143,534
)
(1,207,250
)
(185,018
)
Interest income
11,636
24,414
21,672
3,321
78,612
77,118
11,819
Interest expense
-
(3,940
)
(1,838
)
(282
)
(4,925
)
(9,453
)
(1,449
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
56,753
117,714
114,113
17,489
(38,961
)
188,800
28,935
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
-
2,825
11,278
1,728
-
14,301
2,192
Other (expense) income, net
(3,195
)
515
(1,724
)
(264
)
6,612
(10,810
)
(1,657
)
Loss before income taxes
(237,498
)
(101,304
)
(101,813
)
(15,604
)
(1,102,196
)
(947,294
)
(145,178
)
Income tax expense
(2,010
)
(4,033
)
(3,345
)
(513
)
(9,003
)
(14,904
)
(2,284
)
Net loss
(239,508
)
(105,337
)
(105,158
)
(16,117
)
(1,111,199
)
(962,198
)
(147,462
)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
196
54
8
-
61
9
Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
(239,508
)
(105,533
)
(105,212
)
(16,125
)
(1,111,199
)
(962,259
)
(147,471
)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares
(49,725
)
-
-
-
(49,725
)
(19,768
)
(3,030
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(289,233
)
(105,533
)
(105,212
)
(16,125
)
(1,160,924
)
(982,027
)
(150,501
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
(0.32
)
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.00
)
(1.31
)
(0.41
)
(0.06
)
Shares used in the net loss per share computation:
Basic and diluted
894,711,200
3,153,524,558
3,299,623,515
3,299,623,515
889,521,200
2,400,874,197
2,400,874,197
Other comprehensive (loss) income , net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(76,067
)
(277,166
)
(327,654
)
(50,215
)
64,598
(552,788
)
(84,718
)
Comprehensive loss
(315,575
)
(382,503
)
(432,812
)
(66,332
)
(1,046,601
)
(1,514,986
)
(232,180
)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
196
54
8
-
61
9
Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders
(315,575
)
(382,699
)
(432,866
)
(66,340
)
(1,046,601
)
(1,515,047
)
(232,189
)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares
(49,725
)
-
-
-
(49,725
)
(19,768
)
(3,030
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(365,300
)
(382,699
)
(432,866
)
(66,340
)
(1,096,326
)
(1,534,815
)
(235,219
)
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS
LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
54,323
112,898
92,570
14,187
7,709
356,983
54,711
Adjustments:
– Share-based compensation expenses
2,408
1,858
2,321
356
8,509
10,614
1,627
Adjusted gross profit
56,731
114,756
94,891
14,543
16,218
367,597
56,338
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Gross margin
4.6%
6.5%
4.8%
0.2%
5.4%
Adjusted gross margin
4.8%
6.6%
4.9%
0.4%
5.6%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net Loss
(239,508
)
(105,337
)
(105,158
)
(16,117
)
(1,111,199
)
(962,198
)
(147,462
)
Adjustments:
– Share-based compensation expenses
38,511
57,339
54,543
8,360
121,279
330,114
50,592
– Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(56,753
)
(117,714
)
(114,113
)
(17,489
)
38,961
(188,800
)
(28,935
)
– Changes in fair value of financial instruments
-
(2,825
)
(11,278
)
(1,728
)
-
(14,301
)
(2,192
)
– Other expense (income), net
3,195
(515
)
1,724
264
(6,612
)
10,810
1,657
Adjusted net loss
(254,555
)
(169,052
)
(174,282
)
(26,710
)
(957,571
)
(824,375
)
(126,340
)
Adjustments:
– Interest income
(11,636
)
(24,414
)
(21,672
)
(3,321
)
(78,612
)
(77,118
)
(11,819
)
– Interest expense
-
3,940
1,838
282
4,925
9,453
1,449
– Income tax expense
2,010
4,033
3,345
513
9,003
14,904
2,284
– Depreciation and amortization
174,865
159,199
173,250
26,552
604,581
758,038
116,174
Adjusted EBITDA
(89,316
)
(26,294
)
(17,521
)
(2,684
)
(417,674
)
(119,098
)
(18,252
)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Net loss margin
-20.4%
-6.1%
-5.5%
-28.1%
-14.6%
Adjusted net loss margin
-21.7%
-9.8%
-9.1%
-24.2%
-12.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
-7.6%
-1.5%
-0.9%
-10.6%
-1.8%
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(155,376
)
(278,242
)
(42,642
)
(439,132
)
(290,433
)
(44,511
)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
78,104
(308,729
)
(47,315
)
883,247
(4,314,003
)
(661,151
)
Net cash generated from financing activities
309,291
208,211
31,910
64,507
6,124,153
938,568
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
49,728
(63,069
)
(9,667
)
7,570
(118,306
)
(18,131
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
232,019
(378,760
)
(58,047
)
508,622
1,519,717
232,906
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,741,516
3,866,503
592,568
1,507,071
2,023,263
310,079
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,023,263
3,424,674
524,854
2,023,263
3,424,674
524,854