Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:KC) market cap surged US$101m last week, public companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Significant control over Kingsoft Cloud Holdings by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 55% of the company

21% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 55% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, public companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 8.6% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Kingsoft Corporation Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 41% of shares outstanding. Xiaomi Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds about 9.6% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$18m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 55% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

