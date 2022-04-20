U.S. markets closed

Kingston Announces Channel Partnership with Intech&Company, Inc.

·4 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced its channel partnership with Intech&Company, Inc., the premium IT product, solution and service provider. Intech&Company, Inc. will become the one of the primary distributors of Kingston's DRAM memory products, and provide high quality and performance memory solutions to users of the South Korea market.

Kingston Announces Channel Partnership with Intech&amp;Company, Inc (PRNewsfoto/Kingston Technology)
Kingston Announces Channel Partnership with Intech&Company, Inc (PRNewsfoto/Kingston Technology)

Kingston has always aimed center stage for launching high performing products and pushing the industry standards ever further. Committed to delivering end Kingston Technology was ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world for 18 consecutive years, and in 2020, Kingston retains its number 1 position with an estimated 78.02% market share on $13.2B (USD) revenue. Leveraging 35 years of Kingston engineering, testing, manufacturing and an established reputation in the PC gaming hardware market, Kingston debuted its high-performance gaming line, Kingston FURY, in 2021, and was leader in the launch of high performing DDR5 memory products.

Kingston's distribution network spans 175 locations worldwide, the partnership with Intech&Company, Inc. is the latest milestone of Kingston's persistent endeavor in South Korea. Intech&Company, Inc. has focused on electronic parts distribution and technical support since its establishment in 1981. For the last 40 years, it has steadily extended its business with an emphasis on providing hardware and software solutions to its loyal customers, and with the distribution of Kingston products, Intech&Company, Inc.will expand and strengthen their component product offerings.

"Our channel partners have been one of the biggest growth drivers for Kingston; and we are proud to initiate our partnership with Intech&Company, Inc. as our national distributor partner in South Korea," said Kingston. "With their understanding and invaluable expertise of the local market's needs, we are confident that Intech&Company, Inc. will help take Kingston's memory business to newer heights in the coming years."

Product Information

Kingston ValueRAM (KVR)

Competitively priced ValueRAM memory delivers high performance, providing the ideal choice for worry-free PC and laptop upgrades. Designed and tested to meet JEDEC industry standards, ValueRAM is compatible with the latest motherboard chipsets and backed by 100% testing, with limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston FURY

Kingston FURY is Kingston's leading high-performance, enthusiast and gaming memory and storage solution. Whether it is pro-gamer seeking extreme speed and performance or gaming enthusiast looking for affordable overclocking solutions, Kingston FURY can provide their systems the upgrade they need and want with modules in DDR5, DDR4 RGB and non-RGB, and DDR3. Kingston FURY Renegade is perfect for gamers looking for cutting-edge performance and low latencies; Kingston FURY Beast offers cost-effective performance boosts for gaming, video editing, and rendering; Kingston FURY Impact is the powerful SO-DIMM performance boost for laptops, NUCs and other small form-factor PCs. The latest and advanced Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory brings superior speed advancements for next-gen gaming platforms, utilizing Intel® XMP 3.0 and ready for AMD Ryzen™ with speeds up to 6000MT/s.

Kingston's DRAM products, including Kingston FURY DDR4, DDR5 and Kingston ValueRAM (KVR) memory, will be available at the below retail and etail locations.

Kingston Retail/Etail List

Drcrom

Dongcom PC

Ry

MIND PC

MONSTAR PC

Sin Seong Jo

52PC SYSTEM

ElecSmith

Trialversion

Commaeng.com

Green com

CompuRy

Kingston can be found on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KingstonAPAC

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KingstonAPAC

About Kingston Technology

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

About Intech&Company, Inc.

Intech&Company, Inc. is as a premium IT product, solution, and service provider, it has focused on electronic parts distribution and technical support since 1981. For the last 40 years, it steadily extended its business by cooperating with various worldwide brand and now they support hardware such as INTEL, ASUS, LENOVO, TOSHIBA and also support software such as Microsoft, AHNLAB and SMARTCAD etc. Intech&Company, Inc. operated two branches, one is Wonhyo branch and the other is Nonhyeon branch in Seoul, and expanded its business and established the Busan branch in 2011. Since then, Intech&Company, Inc. have sequentially contracted with LENOVO, TOSHIBA, AHNLAB, Panduit, ASUS, TYAN, UNIDOCS, SMARTCAD, and Humax and continued to expand their businesses, achieving sales of about 470 billion won in 2021

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Kingston Technology

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.