U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.50
    -25.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,513.00
    -120.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,444.00
    -122.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.20
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.75
    +0.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +2.07 (+9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1620
    +0.2020 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.70
    -187.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.34
    -4.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

KINGSWAY PUBLISHES UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO COMPANY WEBSITE

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at:  bit.ly/3Vufi0x

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-publishes-updated-investor-presentation-to-company-website-301696653.html

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c0754.html

Recommended Stories