KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022 ON MARCH 8, 2023

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 5:00 pm ET

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) – Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 8, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 295056

International: 973-528-0011; Code: 295056

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/47683

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47683

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/47683

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS ( iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty ( pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties ( preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions ( trinitywarranty.com ).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite ( csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ( ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service ( securenursing.com ).

The Company serves the asset management industry through its operating subsidiary Argo ( argo-partners.com ).

For Further Information:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

OR

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

312-766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

