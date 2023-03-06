KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022 ON MARCH 8, 2023
Conference Call to Discuss Results at 5:00 pm ET
CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) – Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 8, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.
Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 295056
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 295056
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/47683
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47683
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/47683
About the Company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS ( iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty ( pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties ( preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions ( trinitywarranty.com ).
The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite ( csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ( ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service ( securenursing.com ).
The Company serves the asset management industry through its operating subsidiary Argo ( argo-partners.com ).
For Further Information:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
OR
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
312-766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-full-year-2022-on-march-8-2023-301762887.html
SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.