U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    +69.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,666.50
    +21.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +13.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.20
    -0.54 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.50
    +10.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    +0.0350 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +3.18 (+13.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5610
    -0.2420 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,294.81
    +946.55 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.11
    +43.10 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.96
    +32.56 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

KINGSWAY HAS REPURCHASED $74.6 MILLION OF ITS TRUST PREFERRED DEBT AND $21 MILLION OF DEFERRED INTEREST - REMAINING $0.9 MILLION OF PRINCIPAL EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED IN COMING DAYS

CNW Group
·6 min read

Once all repurchases are completed, pro forma subordinated debt as of December 31, 2022 would be $11.4 million and pro forma deferred interest payable would be zero

CHICAGO , March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced it has repurchased nearly all of its trust preferred debt that it has under option, retiring $74.6 million of principal and $21 million of deferred interest, effectively paying 60.8 cents on the dollar for greater than a 20% IRR.  The remaining $0.9 million of principal and $0.2 million of deferred interest is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Once all repurchases are completed, total pro forma outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022 would be $45.7 million, which includes bank loans of $34.3 million and subordinated debt of $11.4 million.

"In just a few quarters we've gone from just under $300 million of total debt, down to approximately $45.7 million," said John T. Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingsway Financial Services. "Importantly, we have accomplished this while selling only one cash-flow producing operating company. In fact, operating income has increased to $13.4 million in 2022 compared to $4.2 million in 2018, while pro forma adjusted EBITDA from our operating subsidiaries has  increased by a 36% CAGR over the same period going from $3.9 million to $13.5 million in 2022."

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics are presented in the attached schedules.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions trinitywarranty.com ).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service securenursing.com ).

Non U.S. GAAP Financial Measure

The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provides useful information about the Company's operating results and enhances the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA allow investors to make a more meaningful comparison between the Company's core business operating results over different periods of time. The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about the Company's business without regard to potential distortions. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by the factors listed in the attached schedules, the Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA can provide useful additional basis for comparing the current performance of the underlying operations being evaluated. Investors should consider this non-GAAP measure in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand the Company's performance taking into account all relevant factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and/or Shareholder Letter may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

OR

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen , CFO
312-766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Reconciliation of Extended Warranty Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022



12/31/2018

GAAP Operating Income for Extended
Warranty segment


$

9,879



$

4,215









Non-GAAP Adjustments:








Investment income (1)



510




466

Gain (loss) on sale of core investments (2)



(45)




13

Depreciation



292




150

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments



757




629









Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended
Warranty segment


$

10,636



$

4,844

PWSC operating (income) loss (3)



(888)




(827)

PWSC depreciation (3)



(44)




(79)

Pro forma Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for
Extended Warranty segment


$

9,704



$

3,938











(1)

Investment income arising as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements



(2)

Realized Gains (losses) resulting from investments held in trust as part of Extended Warranty
segment's minimum holding requirements



(3)

Amounts relating to the sale of PWSC (end of July 2022) in order to remove PWSC from all periods
presented.



Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Reconciliation of KSX Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)



Twelve
Months
Ended




12/31/2022


GAAP Operating Income for KSX segment


$

3,548







Non-GAAP Adjustments:





Employee costs (1)



235


Total Non-GAAP Adjustments



235







Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for KSX segment


$

3,783







(1)

Costs associated with employees assisting during a transition period and are not expected to be
replaced once transition period has ended (approximately one year from acquisition date).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-has-repurchased-74-6-million-of-its-trust-preferred-debt-and-21-million-of-deferred-interest--remaining-0-9-million-of-principal-expected-to-be-repurchased-in-coming-days-301775715.html

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c5210.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • First Republic stock sinks after credit rating slashed by another three notches at S&P

    First Republic Bank's stock sank toward a record low Monday, after the bank's credit rating was slashed further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Credit Suisse, UBS, First Republic, New York Community, and More

    UBS agrees to acquire rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, while shares of First Republic fall sharply after the regional bank’s credit rating was cut again by S&P Global.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Investors punish UBS after Credit Suisse rescue, shares plummet

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in UBS plunged on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day fall since 2008 after its weekend rescue of ailing rival Credit Suisse ignited concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal. UBS, with a hefty backstop from Swiss authorities, agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for just a fraction of its market value in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators. The bank will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

    Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock (NYCB) was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Pinduoduo owner's revenue falls short on weak consumer spending

    (Reuters) -PDD Holdings Inc, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, on Monday missed expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as China's post-re-opening consumer recovery remains patchy. U.S.-listed shares of PDD Holdings fell 7% in premarket trading. The group had reported 65% revenue growth in its third- quarter earnings last November.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators.  New York Community Bancorp stock was soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said, adding that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • First Republic set to open at an all-time low as U.S. banks get little or no lift from UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up

    First Republic continues slide as U.S. banks fall. UBS and Credit Suisse weigh on banks after megadeal, while analyst ponders fate of bank deposits.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.

  • First Republic shares fall on fresh liquidity fears as peers rebound

    (Reuters) -Shares of First Republic Bank slumped 20.3% in premarket trading on Monday, after a report the regional bank could raise more money fanned worries about its liquidity despite a $30 billion rescue last week. S&P Global downgraded the bank deeper into junk status on Sunday and said the recent cash infusion from 11 large U.S. banks may not solve its liquidity problems. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp were down between 0.3% and 1%.