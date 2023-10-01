Kingswood Holdings First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.049 loss per share (vs UK£0.012 loss in 1H 2022)

Kingswood Holdings (LON:KWG) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£62.7m (down 22% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: UK£10.5m (loss widened by 314% from 1H 2022).

UK£0.049 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.012 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kingswood Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kingswood Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.