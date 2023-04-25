When Will Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kingswood Holdings Limited's (LON:KWG) future prospects. Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. The UK£52m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£17m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£16m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kingswood Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Kingswood Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Capital Markets analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£4.5m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 89% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kingswood Holdings' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Kingswood Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

