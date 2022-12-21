U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.75
    +19.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,293.00
    +240.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,214.75
    +39.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.60
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    +1.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -1.49 (-6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8910
    +0.1610 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.67
    +62.78 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.24
    +57.62 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Kingswood U.S. Adds More Than $943 million in 2022 in Total Client Assets with Recruitment of 21 Financial Advisors

·3 min read

Industry Leading Alts Platform and Access to Technology Solutions Driver of Affiliation

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced the recruitment of 15 financial advisors in the final quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of recruits to 21 advisors for the year, supervising more than $943 million in new assets under management (AUM). The newest members of the Kingswood U.S. network are highly experienced advisors offering services in financial planning, asset management and qualified retirement plan support across the United States.

Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S. supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Enabling financial advisors to provide exceptional service to their clients are at the heart of Kingswood, a company defined by a deeply held commitment to its network of financial professionals. Advisors seeking greater flexibility to deliver the best results for their clients will always be empowered to do more at Kingswood. It is my pleasure to welcome these accomplished advisors to our ever-expanding network, as they grow their successful practices."

Kingswood U.S. is welcoming 15 new financial advisors to its network in the final quarter of 2022, including a practice serving high-net-worth clients in the District of Columbia metro area focused on wealth management, retirement and college planning and specialized life insurance, a 20-year-old firm in Atlanta focused on pre-retiree support and planning, and a financial planner and consultant in Hawaii that serves individuals and small businesses.

The newest members of Kingswood U.S. cited access to a larger universe of services, solutions and technology for their clients as a chief reason for their transition. Kingswood's capabilities support advisors and their practices, enabling professionals to focus on client relationships and client goals, by offering a powerful platform that allows advisors to extend their market reach. Kingswood's industry-leading automated alternative investment platform recently surpassed subscriptions representing $129 million in three years.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo / Donald C. Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424.317.4851 or 424.317.4864
jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingswood-us-adds-more-than-943-million-in-2022-in-total-client-assets-with-recruitment-of-21-financial-advisors-301707676.html

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Why Investors Should Avoid Tesla Stock In 2023

    After falling 50%, the stock is still much too expensive even if you are optimistic about the company's future growth.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • These Will Be The Best 10 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally just about over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • REIT Preferred is Overlooked and Offers 6% to 8% Yields

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.