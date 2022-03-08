U.S. markets closed

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Announces Acceptance of Abstracts for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Kinnate Biopharma
·5 min read
In this article:
  • KNTE
Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma

Poster presentations to highlight data from ongoing studies of the company’s lead Pan-RAF kinase inhibitor program, KIN-2787

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced abstracts highlighting the company’s lead RAF kinase inhibitor program, KIN-2787, have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held April 8-13, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Abstracts accepted for poster presentation include:

  • Occurrence of BRAF class II and III alterations is common across solid tumors and is associated with inferior clinical outcomes in NSCLC and melanoma (PAN# 4122). The poster will be presented by Paul Severson, Ph.D., Senior Director of Translational Medicine & Bioinformatics at Kinnate.

  • Design and rationale of a first in human (FIH) Phase 1/1b study evaluating KIN-2787, a potent and highly selective pan-RAF inhibitor, in adult patients with BRAF- and NRAS-mutation positive solid tumors (PAN# CT248). The poster will be presented by Meredith McKean, M.D., M.P.H., Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology.

  • Antitumor activity of KIN-2787, a next-generation pan-RAF inhibitor, in preclinical models of human RAF/RAS mutant melanoma (PAN# 2674). The poster will be presented by Nichol Miller, Ph.D., Senior Director of Translational & Discovery Biology at Kinnate.

“We are honored that these abstracts focused on our RAF program were selected for presentation at this year’s AACR annual meeting,” said Richard Williams, MBBS, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Kinnate. “The majority of oncogenic BRAF alterations are Class II or III alterations that function as dimers to drive cancer cell growth. In certain cancers, outcomes for patients with BRAF Class II or III alterations are inferior when treated with available therapies. In preclinical studies, KIN-2787 has demonstrated its potential as a promising next-generation RAF inhibitor with unique properties that have demonstrated potent activity against a variety of oncogenic BRAF-driven cancers, including those where Class II and III alterations are present.”

KIN-2787, is an orally available small molecule pan-RAF inhibitor being developed for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors. KIN-2787 has been designed to target both monomeric and dimeric forms of the mutant BRAF kinase and minimize paradoxical activation, a liability often observed with other RAF inhibitors that can adversely impact tolerability and require addition of a MEK inhibitor to suppress pathway activation. Unlike currently available treatments that target only Class I BRAF kinase alterations, KIN-2787 targets Class II and Class III BRAF alterations, where it has the potential to be a first-line targeted therapy, in addition to covering Class I BRAF alterations. The ongoing KN-8701 clinical trial (NCT# 04913285) of KIN-2787 is actively enrolling patients across multiple centers in the United States.

Additional information about AACR 2022 is available at: www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022.

About Kinnate
Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products that are designed to address significant unmet need. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.kinnate.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding KN-8701 and the potential benefits of KIN-2787 and statements by our Chief Medical Officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Such expectations and projections may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including risks related to recently transitioning to operating as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a limited operating history; our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations; our ability to discover, advance through the preclinical and clinical development of, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates; the novel approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs; our ability to timely file and obtain approval of investigational new drug applications for our planned clinical trials; the potential for any clinical trial results to differ from our preclinical study results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; competition in our industry; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled executive officers and employees; difficulties in managing our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property; reliance on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and any ongoing or planned future clinical trials, and to manufacture our product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. These and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors are further described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as in our subsequent filings we make with the SEC. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason in the future.

Contacts:

Investors:
Patti Bank
ICR Westwicke
415-513-1284
investors@kinnate.com

Media:
Colin Sanford
203-918-4347
colin@bioscribe.com


