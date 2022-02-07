Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Nima Farzan will provide a company overview at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually from February 14-18, 2022.



Event: 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

Members of the Kinnate management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the SVB Leerink presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Kinnate website at www.kinnate.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Kinnate

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products that are designed to address significant unmet need. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.kinnate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

