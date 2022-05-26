Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Present Trial Design for its Pan-FGFR Inhibitor Product Candidate, KIN-3248, at ASCO 2022

Kinnate Biopharma

Preclinical data from a study of the Company’s pan-RAF product candidate, KIN-2787, in combination with MEK inhibitor, also accepted for publication in the meeting proceedings

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced the presentation of the design and rationale of a Phase 1 trial-in-progress (KIN-4802, NCT05242822) evaluating the Company’s pan-FGFR inhibitor product candidate, KIN-3248. The details will be presented during a poster session on June 6, 2022, at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place in Chicago, IL, June 3-7.



“A major limitation of approved and clinical-stage FGFR treatments is the emergence of secondary, on-target resistance mutations that reduce duration of response, highlighting the urgency to further research and develop more efficacious next-generation therapies for these patients,” said the trial’s co-investigator and presenter Lipika Goyal, MD, a faculty member in Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at Mass General Cancer Center. “We are pleased to share additional details of this two-part Phase 1 trial-in-progress evaluating KIN-3248 at this year’s ASCO conference.”

KIN-3248 is an irreversible, small molecule pan-FGFR inhibitor designed to address primary FGFR2 and FGFR3 oncogenic alterations, and those predicted to drive acquired resistance to current FGFR-targeted therapies, including gatekeeper, molecular brake, and activation loop mutations observed in cancers such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and urothelial carcinoma (UC). In preclinical studies, KIN-3248 demonstrated inhibitory activity across a wide range of clinically relevant mutations that drive primary disease and acquired resistance to other FGFR inhibitors.

The KN-4802 clinical trial (NCT05242822) is a multi-center, open-label, two-part study of approximately 120 patients to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and preliminary efficacy of KIN-3248 in adults with advanced tumors harboring FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alterations. The dose escalation portion (Part A) of the trial will determine the recommended dose and schedule of KIN-3248 for further evaluation in patients with FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alteration-driven cancers. The dose expansion phase (Part B) of the trial will assess the safety and efficacy of KIN-3248 at the recommended dose and schedule in FGFR inhibitor naïve and FGFR inhibitor pretreated patients with cancers driven by FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alterations, including ICC, UC, and other selected adult solid tumors. This trial is currently enrolling across multiple sites in the United States.

“Unfortunately, acquired resistance to FGFR inhibitors frequently emerges during therapy for patients with FGFR-driven cancers, creating an urgent need to develop more effective and durable targeted therapies for these patients,” said Richard Williams, MBBS, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kinnate. “We are pleased with the recent initiation of this first-in-human trial of KIN-3248, in collaboration with Mass General Cancer Center and other participating sites, and are grateful to the patients and physicians involved, without whom this research would not be possible.”

In addition, in an abstract published in the ASCO meeting proceedings, the Company also shared updates from its preclinical in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies evaluating KIN-2787 in combination with binimetinib. In these studies, KIN-2787 demonstrated significant combination benefit in NRAS-mutant melanoma models. Taken together with its unique selectively, these data support the use of KIN-2787 in combination therapy in this patient segment. Melanoma tumor cell lines bearing NRAS Q61 alterations demonstrated synergistic benefit with KIN-2787 combined with binimetinib. Daily KIN-2787 plus binimetinib treatment in NRAS-altered melanoma xenograft models resulted in significant tumor growth inhibition benefit relative to either agent alone and was associated with added MAPK pathway biomarker suppression. A Phase 1/1b dose escalation and expansion clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of KIN-2787 is ongoing (NCT04913285).

Abstracts accepted for the ASCO Annual Meeting include:

Title: Design and rationale of a first in human (FIH) Phase 1/1b study evaluating KIN3248, a next-generation, irreversible (irrev) pan-FGFR inhibitor (FGFRi), in adult patients with solid tumors harboring FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alterations (NCT05242822)

Author: Lipika Goyal, MD

Abstract Number: 213092 / TPS9601

Session Type and Track: Poster 189b; Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Presentation Date/Time: June 6, 2022, 11:15 AM PDT

Presentation Location: In-person and on-demand

Title: Antitumor activity of KIN-2787, a next-generation pan-RAF inhibitor, in combination with MEK inhibition in preclinical models of human NRAS mutant melanoma

Author: Nichol Miller

Abstract Number: 211519

Session Type and Track: Publication only; Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

For additional information, visit the ASCO Annual Meeting webpage: https://conferences.asco.org.

Kinnate will also host an exhibit at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting at booth number 3047.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products that are designed to address significant unmet need. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, visit Kinnate.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of our product candidates, including KIN-2787 and KIN-3248, our intention to make presentations at ASCO and statements by our Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Goyal. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Such expectations and projections may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including risks related to recently transitioning to operating as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a limited operating history; our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations; our ability to discover, advance through the preclinical and clinical development of, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates; the novel approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs; our ability to timely file and obtain approval of investigational new drug applications for our planned clinical trials; the potential for any clinical trial results to differ from our preclinical study results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies; competition in our industry; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled executive officers and employees; difficulties in managing our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property; reliance on third parties to conduct our ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, and to manufacture our product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. These and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors are further described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as in our subsequent filings we make with the SEC. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason in the future.

