Kinnevik: Conference Call to Present Third Quarter Results 2021

Kinnevik
·1 min read
In this article:
Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday 20 October 2021 at around 08.00 CEST. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CEST to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com.

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pubtg4fi

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +1 6319131422
SE: +46 856642651

Confirmation code: 36768668#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies to make people’ lives better and deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • Why Amazon, Salesforce, Zoom, and Other Stay-at-Home Stocks Dropped Today

    On Monday, investors sold off many stocks that performed well during the early stages of the pandemic, following encouraging news about a new antiviral drug for COVID-19 late last week. On Friday, Merck (NYSE: MRK) shared interim data from a phase 3 study that suggested its experimental oral antiviral treatment could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID.

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Ex

  • Stocks Drop, Dollar Up on Inflation, China Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened amid caution about elevated inflation fueled by commodity prices and risks from the debt woes in China’s property sector.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bitter