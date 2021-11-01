U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Kinnevik: Issue and Repurchase of Incentive Shares in Classes C 2021 and D 2021

Kinnevik
·2 min read
Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Board has, making use of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021, resolved on a directed issue and immediate repurchase of 853,550 incentive shares of Class C 2021 and Class D 2021.

The shares have been issued and repurchased in accordance with the terms and conditions for the long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021. Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige subscribed for all 853,550 incentive shares, whereof 426,775 shares of Class C 2021 and 426,775 shares of Class D 2021, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of SEK 0.10 per share. All issued incentive shares have subsequently been repurchased by Kinnevik for SEK 0.10 per share.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase is that the incentive shares shall be transferred to employees participating in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan 2021, in accordance with the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions. The incentive shares will, if and to the extent the performance-based condition for the respective share class is fulfilled, be reclassified to Kinnevik Class B shares during 2027.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik's ambition is to be Europe's leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

